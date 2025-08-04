Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7B2 | ISIN: KYG6096M1226 | Ticker-Symbol: A1V0
NASDAQ
01.08.25 | 19:20
1,400 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 14:18 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aptorum Group Ltd: Aptorum Group Limited Regains Compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) ("Aptorum Group," "Aptorum" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs, today announced that it received formal written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The regaining of compliance is a result of the closing bid price of the company's Class A ordinary shares being at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to the October 14, 2025 deadline, as described in the initial notice from Nasdaq to the company dated April 15, 2025.

The closing bid price has been $1.00 per share or greater for the 10 consecutive business days from July 16, 2025 to July 30, 2025. Accordingly, the Nasdaq Listing Qualification Staff has notified the company that it has determined that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.

On July 14, 2025 Aptorum announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock merger transaction with DiamiR Biosciences, a developer of proprietary innovative blood-based tests for brain health and other diseases with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory in New Haven, CT. As a result of this transaction and subject to the customary closing conditions, DiamiR Biosciences will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group upon consummation of the merger.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aptorumgroup.com.

About DiamiR Biosciences

DiamiR is a private molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive tests offered through its CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory for early detection and monitoring of brain health conditions and other diseases in clinical trials and clinical practice settings. DiamiR's proprietary platform technology, protected by over 50 issued patents worldwide, is based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched, including brain-enriched and inflammation-associated, microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. In addition, DiamiR offers protein and genetic biomarker analyses. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com and connect with DiamiR on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events and are based on assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

For more information, please contact:

Aptorum Group Limited
Investor Relations Department
investor.relations@aptorumgroup.com
+44 20 80929299


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.