Aptorum Group Ltd: Aptorum Group Limited Regains Compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) ("Aptorum Group," "Aptorum" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs, today announced that it received formal written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The regaining of compliance is a result of the closing bid price of the company's Class A ordinary shares being at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to the October 14, 2025 deadline, as described in the initial notice from Nasdaq to the company dated April 15, 2025.

The closing bid price has been $1.00 per share or greater for the 10 consecutive business days from July 16, 2025 to July 30, 2025. Accordingly, the Nasdaq Listing Qualification Staff has notified the company that it has determined that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.

On July 14, 2025 Aptorum announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock merger transaction with DiamiR Biosciences, a developer of proprietary innovative blood-based tests for brain health and other diseases with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory in New Haven, CT. As a result of this transaction and subject to the customary closing conditions, DiamiR Biosciences will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group upon consummation of the merger.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aptorumgroup.com.

About DiamiR Biosciences

DiamiR is a private molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive tests offered through its CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory for early detection and monitoring of brain health conditions and other diseases in clinical trials and clinical practice settings. DiamiR's proprietary platform technology, protected by over 50 issued patents worldwide, is based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched, including brain-enriched and inflammation-associated, microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. In addition, DiamiR offers protein and genetic biomarker analyses. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com and connect with DiamiR on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events and are based on assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

