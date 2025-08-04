Hagerty Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Increases 2025 Outlook for Revenue and Profit Growth

- The Company increased its full year 2025 outlook for Total Revenue growth to 13-14%, Net Income growth of 43-53%, and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 30-38%
- The Company announced a non-binding LOI for a new fronting arrangement with Markel that would result in Hagerty controlling 100% of the premium as of January 1, 2026
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
"We delivered solid results during the first half of 2025 with revenue growth of 18%, net income gains of 46%, and Adjusted EBITDA gains of 28%. We continued to expand our margins while making large investments in future growth, including rolling out State Farm Classic+, launching our Enthusiast+ product, building our European Marketplace team, and investing in the technology that will enable further margin expansion as we scale up over the coming years," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty.
"Given our first half results and strong business momentum, we have increased our 2025 revenue growth outlook to 13-14% as we help car enthusiasts protect, buy and sell, and enjoy their special vehicles. Margins are expanding faster than expected in our original outlook, and we now expect to deliver net income growth of 43-53% in 2025. We are well positioned for accelerating rates of top and bottom line growth as we move into 2026, including the recently announced evolution of our partnership with Markel that would result in Hagerty controlling 100% of the premium next year," added Mr. Hagerty.
SECOND QUARTER AND YTD 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Second quarter 2025 Commission and fee revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $143.3 million, and year-to-date 2025 Commission and fee revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $243.6 million
- Policies in Force Retention was 88.7% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 88.7% in the prior year period, and total insured vehicles increased 6% year-over-year to 2.7 million
- Second quarter 2025 Loss Ratio was 42.3% including 1.6% of impact from catastrophe losses, compared to 41.1% in the prior year period. Year-to-date 2025 Loss Ratio was 42.2% including 4.1% of impact from catastrophe losses, compared to 41.1% in the prior year period
- Second quarter 2025 Earned Premium increased 13% year-over-year to $177.8 million, and year-to-date 2025 Earned Premium increased 12% year-over-year to $347.1 million
- Second quarter 2025 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 78% year-over-year to $47.6 million, and year-to-date 2025 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 68% year-over-year to $97.6 million
- The increase was primarily due to a higher level of inventory sales as well as our inaugural European auction at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in May
- Second quarter 2025 Membership revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $15.7 million, and year-to-date 2025 Membership revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $31.0 million
- Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 6% year-over-year to approximately 908,000 compared to 854,000
- Second quarter 2025 Operating Income margin increased by 70 bps, and year-to-date 2025 Operating Income margin increased by 210 bps compared to the prior year periods
- Year-to-date 2025 General and administrative expenses increased 8.5% due primarily to an increase in software-related costs, and Salary and benefits increased 8.2% due to merit increases and higher headcount
- Second quarter 2025 Depreciation and amortization was $8.8 million compared to $10.0 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2025 depreciation and amortization was $18.3 million compared to $20.6 million in the prior year period
- Second quarter 2025 Net Income included $5.7 million of interest and other income (expense), which included $10.7 million in interest and investment income, partially offset by $2.0 million of interest expense and a $3.1 million increase in our TRA liability
- Year-to-date 2025 Net Income included $12.7 million of interest and other income (expense), which included $19.5 million in interest and investment income, partially offset by $3.9 million of interest expense and a $3.1 million increase in our TRA liability
- The Company ended the quarter with $140.3 million of unrestricted cash and $176.1 million of total debt, $38.9 million of which is back leverage for Broad Arrow Capital's portfolio of loans collateralized by collector cars
The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.
2025 OUTLOOK - SUSTAINED REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION
We believe 2025 is on track to be another year of strong profit growth for Hagerty as our team executes on our long-term plan to create value for stakeholders by delivering high rates of compounding revenue growth through investing in our long-term competitive advantages. In 2025, these investments aggregate to $20 million of elevated spend, primarily in our new technology platform, Duck Creek. Duck Creek will help us efficiently grow our business over the coming years. We remain focused on growing our Insurance, Membership and Marketplace businesses, positioning us to deliver sustained, compounding profit growth over the coming years, and fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations.
- For full year 2025, Hagerty anticipates:
- Written Premium growth of 13-14%
- Total Revenue growth of 13-14%
- Net Income growth of 43-53%
- Adjusted EBITDA growth of 30-38%
Prior 2025 Outlook 1 ($)
Revised 2025 Outlook ($)
in thousands
2024 Results
Low End
High End
Low End
High End
Total Written Premium
$1,044,492
$1,180,000
$1,191,000
$1,180,000
$1,191,000
Total Revenue
$1,200,038
$1,344,000
$1,356,000
$1,356,000
$1,368,000
Net Income2, 4
$78,303
$102,000
$110,000
$112,000
$120,000
Adjusted EBITDA3, 4
$124,473
$150,000
$160,000
$162,000
$172,000
1
Prior 2025 Outlook shared on the Company's first quarter earnings call on May 7th, 2025.
2
Fully diluted share count of approximately 361 million shares including Class A Common Stock, Class V Common Stock, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and share-based compensation awards.
3
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.
4
Profit ranges incorporate $20 million of elevated technology investments in 2025, as well as approximately $10 million pre-tax impact from the Southern California wildfires.
About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 900,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 143,287
$ 128,816
$ 14,471
11.2 %
Earned premium
177,785
157,612
20,173
12.8 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
47,627
26,797
20,830
77.7 %
Total revenue
368,699
313,225
55,474
17.7 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
64,062
57,693
6,369
11.0 %
Ceding commissions, net
82,938
73,446
9,492
12.9 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
75,213
64,729
10,484
16.2 %
Sales expense
67,380
47,990
19,390
40.4 %
General and administrative expenses
22,574
21,373
1,201
5.6 %
Depreciation and amortization
8,833
10,014
(1,181)
(11.8) %
Gain related to divestiture
-
(87)
87
N/M
Total operating expenses
321,000
275,158
45,842
16.7 %
OPERATING INCOME
47,699
38,067
9,632
(25.3) %
Loss related to warrant liabilities, net
-
(1,941)
1,941
N/M
Interest and other income (expense), net
5,664
12,342
(6,678)
(54.1) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
53,363
48,468
4,895
10.1 %
Income tax expense
(6,161)
(5,811)
(350)
6.0 %
NET INCOME
47,202
42,657
4,545
10.7 %
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(36,229)
(32,279)
(3,950)
12.2 %
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,875)
(1,839)
(36)
2.0 %
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 9,098
$ 8,539
$ 559
6.5 %
Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
Diluted
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
Basic
90,698
85,687
Diluted
90,698
85,687
N/M = Not meaningful
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
$ Change
% Change
REVENUE:
in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)
Commission and fee revenue
$ 243,574
$ 217,656
$ 25,918
11.9 %
Earned premium
347,140
309,231
37,909
12.3 %
Membership, marketplace and other revenue
97,578
58,046
39,532
68.1 %
Total revenue
688,292
584,933
103,359
17.7 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and benefits
123,165
113,809
9,356
8.2 %
Ceding commissions, net
160,271
144,376
15,895
11.0 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
146,343
127,085
19,258
15.2 %
Sales expense
122,006
87,650
34,356
39.2 %
General and administrative expenses
44,759
41,235
3,524
8.5 %
Depreciation and amortization
18,321
20,574
(2,253)
(11.0) %
Gain related to divestiture
-
(87)
87
N/M
Total operating expenses
614,865
534,642
80,223
15.0 %
OPERATING INCOME
73,427
50,291
23,136
46.0 %
Loss related to warrant liabilities, net
-
(8,081)
8,081
N/M
Interest and other income (expense), net
12,718
19,586
(6,868)
(35.1) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
86,145
61,796
24,349
39.4 %
Income tax expense
(11,650)
(10,940)
(710)
6.5 %
NET INCOME
74,495
50,856
23,639
46.5 %
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(55,151)
(41,829)
(13,322)
31.8 %
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(3,750)
(3,677)
(73)
2.0 %
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 15,594
$ 5,350
$ 10,244
191.5 %
Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.16
$ 0.06
Diluted
$ 0.16
$ 0.06
Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
Basic
90,374
85,171
Diluted
91,247
86,072
N/M = Not meaningful
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
in thousands (except share amounts)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 140,300
$ 104,784
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
190,286
128,061
Investments
119,326
73,957
Accounts receivable
107,925
84,763
Premiums receivable
249,830
153,748
Commissions receivable
27,362
20,430
Notes receivable
83,478
45,417
Deferred acquisition costs, net
178,430
156,466
Other current assets
116,047
90,779
Total current assets
1,212,984
858,405
Investments
482,248
515,570
Notes receivable
17,931
11,555
Property and equipment, net
17,259
18,205
Lease right-of-use assets
42,549
44,485
Intangible assets, net
86,732
90,107
Goodwill
114,165
114,123
Other long-term assets
66,707
56,888
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,040,575
$ 1,709,338
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
$ 138,349
$ 73,383
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
259,050
266,878
Ceding commissions payable
113,080
77,389
Advance premiums and due to insurers
188,403
108,352
Unearned premiums
410,496
357,539
Contract liabilities
36,602
31,905
Total current liabilities
1,145,980
915,446
Long-term lease liabilities
40,903
43,178
Long-term debt, net
153,383
104,968
Deferred tax liability
21,857
18,065
Contract liabilities
14,334
15,334
Other long-term liabilities
3,267
4,178
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,379,724
1,101,169
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
TEMPORARY EQUITY 1
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible
82,813
84,663
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 90,715,648 and 90,032,391
9
9
Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and
25
25
Additional paid-in capital
604,621
603,780
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
(432,634)
(451,978)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
262
(1,514)
Total stockholders' equity
172,283
150,322
Non-controlling interest
405,755
373,184
Total equity
578,038
523,506
TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,040,575
$ 1,709,338
1
The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.
Hagerty, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
in thousands
Net income
$ 74,495
$ 50,856
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets
1,211
-
Loss related to warrant liabilities, net
-
8,081
Increase (decrease) in tax receivable agreement liability
3,078
-
Depreciation and amortization
18,321
20,574
Provision for deferred taxes
2,061
1,984
Share-based compensation expense
9,538
8,926
Non-cash lease expense
4,226
4,038
Realized (gain) loss on investments, net
(879)
(548)
(Accretion) amortization of discount and premium, net
(2,316)
(769)
Other
355
1,312
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts, premiums and commissions receivable
(148,883)
(39,306)
Deferred acquisition costs, net
(21,964)
(17,670)
Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
(7,828)
19,037
Ceding commissions payable
35,691
(7,639)
Advance premiums and due to insurers
78,846
75,869
Unearned premiums
52,957
45,234
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(4,534)
(4,531)
Other assets and liabilities, net
3,339
(43,193)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
97,714
122,255
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(11,549)
(11,936)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and other investments
-
(3,843)
Issuance of notes receivable
(26,617)
(32,136)
Collection of notes receivable
8,091
19,354
Purchases of fixed maturity securities
(98,455)
(455,766)
Proceeds from sales of fixed maturity securities
21,341
7,570
Proceeds from maturities of fixed maturity securities
75,470
5,596
Purchases of equity securities
(347)
(9,407)
Proceeds from sales of equity securities
378
-
Other investing activities
(151)
631
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(31,839)
(479,937)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on long-term debt
(124,493)
(60,757)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
192,339
25,482
Distributions paid to non-controlling interest unit holders
(30,380)
(5,320)
Payment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
(5,600)
(5,600)
Funding of TRA liability payments
(223)
-
Funding of employee tax obligations upon vesting of share-based payments
(2,452)
(4,588)
Other financing activities
289
-
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
29,480
(50,783)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
2,386
(289)
Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
97,741
(408,754)
Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
232,845
724,276
Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 330,586
$ 315,522
Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Key Performance Indicators
The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
Operational Metrics
dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Total Written Premium
$ 355,985
$ 321,173
$ 34,812
10.8 %
Hagerty Re Loss Ratio
42.3 %
41.1 %
1.2 %
N/M
Hagerty Re Combined Ratio
89.6 %
88.1 %
1.5 %
N/M
New Business Count - Insurance
87,872
89,049
(1,177)
(1.3) %
GAAP Financial Measures
Total Revenue
$ 368,699
$ 313,225
$ 55,474
17.7 %
Operating Income
$ 47,699
$ 38,067
$ 9,632
25.3 %
Net Income
$ 47,202
$ 42,657
$ 4,545
10.7 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ -
- %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ -
- %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 63,744
$ 53,113
$ 10,631
20.0 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.13
$ 0.12
$ 0.01
- %
Six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
Operational Metrics
dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Total Written Premium
$ 600,312
$ 539,459
$ 60,853
11.3 %
Hagerty Re Loss Ratio
42.2 %
41.1 %
1.1 %
N/M
Hagerty Re Combined Ratio
89.1 %
88.3 %
0.8 %
N/M
New Business Count - Insurance
143,181
148,335
(5,154)
(3.5) %
GAAP Financial Measures
Total Revenue
$ 688,292
$ 584,933
$ 103,359
17.7 %
Operating Income
$ 73,427
$ 50,291
$ 23,136
46.0 %
Net Income
$ 74,495
$ 50,856
$ 23,639
46.5 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.16
$ 0.06
$ 0.10
166.7 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.16
$ 0.06
$ 0.10
166.7 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 103,352
$ 80,440
$ 22,912
28.5 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.21
$ 0.16
$ 0.05
- %
N/M = Not meaningful
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Change
Operational Metrics
Policies in Force
1,559,798
1,506,451
53,347
3.5 %
Policies in Force Retention
88.7 %
89.0 %
(0.3) %
N/M
Vehicles in Force
2,664,611
2,576,700
87,911
3.4 %
HDC Paid Member Count
907,963
875,822
32,141
3.7 %
Net Promoter Score (NPS)
82
82
-
- %
N/M = Not meaningful
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income, excluding net interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude (i) net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities prior to the warrant exchange transaction that closed in July 2024 (the "Warrant Exchange"); (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges; (iv) gains, losses and impairments related to divestitures; and (v) certain other unusual items.
We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.
By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to Net income, which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for Net income or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:
Three months ended
Six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
in thousands
Net income
$ 47,202
$ 42,657
$ 74,495
$ 50,856
Interest and other (income) expense, net 1, 2
(5,664)
(12,342)
(12,718)
(19,586)
Income tax expense
6,161
5,811
11,650
10,940
Depreciation and amortization
8,833
10,014
18,321
20,574
EBITDA
56,532
46,140
91,748
62,784
Loss related to warrant liabilities, net
-
1,941
-
8,081
Share-based compensation expense
5,146
4,383
9,538
8,926
Gain related to divestiture
-
(87)
-
(87)
Other unusual items 3
2,066
736
2,066
736
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 63,744
$ 53,113
$ 103,352
$ 80,440
1
Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
2
Includes interest income and net investment income related to our investment portfolio.
3
Other unusual items includes certain legal settlement expenses, certain professional fees, and certain material severance expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and professional fees associated with the Warrant Exchange for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:
2025 Low
2025 High
in thousands
Net income
$ 112,000
$ 120,000
Interest and other (income) expense, net 1, 2
(32,000)
(32,000)
Income tax expense
23,000
25,000
Depreciation and amortization
39,000
39,000
Share-based compensation expense
20,000
20,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 162,000
$ 172,000
1
Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
2
Includes interest income and net investment income related to our investment portfolio.
Adjusted EPS
We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income, excluding net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities prior to the Warrant Exchange, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest units of THG; (iii) all issued and outstanding shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all unexercised warrants outstanding prior to the Warrant Exchange.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.
We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated and fully diluted basis.
Management uses Adjusted EPS (i) as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated and fully diluted basis; (ii) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and (iii) as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.
We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
in thousands (except per share amounts)
Numerator:
Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders 1
$ 8,465
$ 7,912
$ 14,505
$ 4,955
Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
1,875
1,839
3,750
3,677
Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
633
627
1,089
395
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
36,229
32,279
55,151
41,829
Consolidated net income
47,202
42,657
74,495
50,856
Loss related to warrant liabilities, net
-
1,941
-
8,081
Adjusted consolidated net income 2
$ 47,202
$ 44,598
$ 74,495
$ 58,937
Denominator:
Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding 1
90,698
85,687
90,374
85,171
Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:
Non-controlling interest THG units
255,100
255,368
255,100
255,368
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, on an as-converted basis
6,785
6,785
6,785
6,785
Total unissued share-based compensation awards
8,712
8,228
8,712
8,228
Total warrants outstanding
-
3,876
-
3,876
Potentially dilutive shares outstanding
270,597
274,257
270,597
274,257
Fully dilutive shares outstanding 2
361,295
359,944
360,971
359,428
Basic EPS 1
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.16
$ 0.06
Adjusted EPS 2
$ 0.13
$ 0.12
$ 0.21
$ 0.16
1
Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS
2
Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS
3
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the dilutive impact of the outstanding warrants included in the calculation of Adjusted EPS represents the number of Class A Common Stock shares issued in relation to the Warrant Exchange.
