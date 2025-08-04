Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Harley-Davidson Appoints Artie Starrs as President and Chief Executive Officer

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson" or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") has appointed Artie Starrs as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Artie joins Harley-Davidson from Topgolf Callaway Brands, where he served as CEO of the Topgolf International, Inc. ("Topgolf") subsidiary.??

"Artie is an accomplished business leader who brings extensive experience managing strong brands and global operations," said Troy Alstead, Presiding Director. "His track record of delivering top and bottom-line growth, combined with his experience in franchise driven industries, are both huge assets for Harley-Davidson at this time in the Company's history. Artie understands the special place Harley-Davidson occupies in culture and in the lives of our riders. I'm confident that Artie can further enhance this connection with current riders while bringing new people into the H-D community."?

As CEO of Topgolf, Mr. Starrs was responsible for delivering on the overall vision and growth of the brand and establishing it as one of the premier sports entertainment companies in the world. He managed a portfolio of over 100 global recreational venues with over 30,000 employees, with a track record of driving growth and financial performance. Under Starr's four and a half years of leadership. Topgolf's revenues grew over 50%, from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion annually, and the brand expanded into five additional countries across Europe and Asia.

Between 2013 and 2021, Mr. Starrs held leadership roles at Yum! Brands' subsidiary, Pizza Hut, most recently as Global CEO. During his time at Pizza Hut, Starrs led the brand to over 18,000+ locations across 110 countries. Prior to this role, he was President of Pizza Hut U.S. and before joining Yum! Brands, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Rave Cinemas.?Mr. Starrs began his career as an investment banker at Wasserstein Perella.

Mr. Starrs said, "It's a huge privilege to be joining Harley-Davidson as President and CEO, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company. I have long admired the unique position Harley-Davidson has in the hearts of its riders and fans; there is no brand that brings the same level of community and rebellious spirit as Harley-Davidson. I'm excited by the tremendous potential to both drive growth and further enhance the H-D experience for all, and I look forward to working with the dedicated Harley-Davidson employees and dealer network as we start this journey together."

Mr. Starrs will join the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors upon assuming the role of CEO. Jochen Zeitz will continue in his role as Chairman, President and CEO until October 1, 2025, after which he will remain a senior advisor to the company through February 2026 to facilitate a smooth transition.?The Board has appointed Troy Alstead to succeed Mr. Zeitz as Chairman of the Board effective October 1, 2025.

Mr. Alstead added, "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Jochen for his outstanding leadership and many significant contributions as Chairman, President, and CEO for over five years. This has included the creation and successful execution of The Hardwire, our five-year strategic plan, in addition to steady stewardship through one of the most challenging periods in the Company's history. Additionally, the Board recognizes the substantial value unlocked for the Company through the recent HDFS transaction, which Harley-Davidson will benefit from for years to come. We are grateful for his vision and commitment, and we wish him all the very best in the future."?

"It's been an honor to lead Harley-Davidson over the past five years and to work alongside such talented and passionate teams," said Jochen Zeitz. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together, and I want to thank the Board, the Harley-Davidson leadership team, and all our employees for their unwavering dedication and hard work. I leave with the confidence that we've laid a strong foundation for the Company's future. I wish Artie every success as he leads Harley-Davidson into its next chapter."?

Company Background?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.?

