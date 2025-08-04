Anzeige
WKN: A14WKW | ISIN: US5352191093 | Ticker-Symbol: LI4
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 14:08
10,400 Euro
+1,96 % +0,200
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,90015:02
10,50010,90015:00
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 13:30 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 23% to $167.9 million

  • Net loss available to stockholders improved $16.1 million to $9.7 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 139% to $24.8 million

  • Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 13% to $1,241

  • Occupancy increased to 86% from 78%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "I'm incredibly proud of the team's accomplishments this quarter. We delivered 23% revenue growth, achieved 86% occupancy on a 5% increase in capacity, and drove a 139% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect strong momentum behind our strategic initiatives. We remain focused on unlocking meaningful value through continued revenue growth and disciplined cost innovation, and we are confident in the direction we're heading."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Second quarter tour revenues of $167.9 million increased $31.4 million, or 23%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a $18.0 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $111.0 million increased $17.9 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 13% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,241 driven by higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 86% from 78% in the second quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $56.9 million increased $13.5 million, or 31%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing. The Land Experiences segment also includes a full quarter of results for Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $9.7 million, $0.18 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $25.8 million, $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The $16.1 million increase primarily reflects the improved operating results, a $3.4 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits, a $0.8 million gain on foreign currency, and a $0.5 million tax expense versus a $4.5 million tax expense in the second quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million increased $14.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $9.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $4.7 million at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million increased $9.8 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by higher royalties and commission expense related to the increased revenues, and increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million increased $4.7 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024, and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.



For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,


(In thousands)


2025



2024



Change



%


2025



2024



Change



%

Tour revenues:

































Lindblad


$

111,045



$

93,053



$

17,992




19

%


$

242,153



$

211,356



$

30,797




15

%

Land Experiences



56,900




43,446




13,454




31

%



105,513




78,757




26,756




34

%

Total tour revenues


$

167,945



$

136,499



$

31,446




23

%


$

347,666



$

290,113



$

57,553




20

%

Operating income:

































Lindblad


$

(2,070)



$

(9,372)



$

7,302




78

%


$

6,316



$

(1,589)



$

7,905




NM


Land Experiences



6,477




1,164




5,313




456

%



8,705




1,232




7,473




607

%

Operating income (loss)


$

4,407



$

(8,208)



$

12,615




NM



$

15,021



$

(357)



$

15,378




NM


Adjusted EBITDA:

































Lindblad


$

16,330



$

6,541



$

9,789




150

%


$

42,649



$

27,013



$

15,636




58

%

Land Experiences



8,511




3,843




4,668




121

%



12,174




4,977




7,197




145

%

Total adjusted EBITDA


$

24,841



$

10,384



$

14,457




139

%


$

54,823



$

31,990



$

22,833




71

%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $247.3 million as of June 30, 2025, as compared with $216.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects $77.6 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $44.7 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment and the addition of the National Geographic Delfina and the National Geographic Gemini.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a total debt position of $635.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

2025 OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2025 are as follows

  • Tour revenues of $725 - $750 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $108 - $115 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of July 31, 2025, there were 54.8 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2025, to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (United States), 1-646-307-1963 (International).

The Access Code is 2974921. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:(i) adverse general economic factors, including the impact of geopolitical, macroeconomic conditions, tariffs, changes in trade policies or capital markets volatility, that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence and negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) cancelling or rescheduling of voyages, the denial and/or unavailability of ports of call and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to health pandemics, political or civil unrest, war, terrorism, or other similar events; (iii) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (iv) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (v) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vi) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to civil unrest, travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (x) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xi) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xiv) loss of business due to competition; (xv) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xvi) the result of future financing efforts; and (xvii) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)




As of June 30,
2025



As of December 31,
2024




(unaudited)






ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

200,929



$

183,941


Restricted cash



46,398




32,202


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



75,191




62,290


Total current assets



322,518




278,433











Property and equipment, net



533,138




518,390


Goodwill



59,198




59,031


Intangibles, net



14,684




15,923


Other long-term assets



6,985




5,128


Total assets


$

936,523



$

876,905











LIABILITIES









Current Liabilities:









Unearned passenger revenues


$

381,692



$

318,666


Accrued expenses



57,422




58,054


Accounts payable



9,831




13,860


Lease liabilities - current



1,124




1,845


Long-term debt - current



8




29


Total current liabilities



450,077




392,454











Long-term debt, less current portion



627,273




625,425


Deferred tax liabilities



2,394




3,537


Other long-term liabilities



822




1,024


Total liabilities



1,080,566




1,022,440











Commitments and contingencies



-




-


Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



80,580




78,155


Redeemable noncontrolling interests



39,186




29,424





119,766




107,579











STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT









Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-




-


Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,733,299 and
54,507,977 issued, 54,601,476 and 54,376,154 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively



6




6


Additional paid-in capital



118,007




109,473


Accumulated deficit



(381,822)




(362,881)


Accumulated other comprehensive income



-




288


Total stockholder's deficit



(263,809)




(253,114)


Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit


$

936,523



$

876,905


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)






For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024



















Tour revenues


$

167,945



$

136,499



$

347,666



$

290,113



















Operating expenses:

















Cost of tours



91,391




82,953




184,239




167,405


General and administrative



31,083




29,836




63,805




57,073


Selling and marketing



26,390




18,281




54,632




41,038


Depreciation and amortization



14,674




13,637




29,969




24,954


Total operating expenses



163,538




144,707




332,645




290,470



















Operating income (loss)



4,407




(8,208)




15,021




(357)



















Other (expense) income:

















Interest expense, net



(11,617)




(11,321)




(23,247)




(22,906)


Gain (loss) on foreign currency



759




(12)




1,300




(251)


Other (expense) income



30




-




29




8


Total other expense



(10,828)




(11,333)




(21,918)




(23,149)



















Loss before income taxes



(6,421)




(19,541)




(6,897)




(23,506)


Income tax expense (benefit)



547




4,453




(939)




4,697



















Net loss



(6,968)




(23,994)




(5,958)




(28,203)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,550




673




1,400




442


Net loss attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc



(8,518)




(24,667)




(7,358)




(28,645)


Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,223




1,150




2,426




2,287



















Net loss available to stockholders


$

(9,741)



$

(25,817)



$

(9,784)



$

(30,932)



















Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic



54,590,783




53,500,084




54,511,173




53,436,128


Diluted



54,590,783




53,500,084




54,511,173




53,436,128



















Undistributed loss per share available to stockholders:

















Basic


$

(0.18)



$

(0.48)



$

(0.18)



$

(0.58)


Diluted


$

(0.18)



$

(0.48)



$

(0.18)



$

(0.58)


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(unaudited)




For the six months ended June 30,




2025



2024


Cash Flows From Operating Activities









Net loss


$

(5,958)



$

(28,203)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



29,969




24,954


Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



1,848




1,847


Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



869




839


Stock-based compensation



9,119




4,833


Deferred income taxes



(1,135)




4,188


(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(1,300)




251


Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(11,787)




(8,744)


Unearned passenger revenues



63,026




67,456


Other long-term assets



(1,242)




120


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(4,871)




(4,088)


Operating lease liabilities



(924)




(887)


Net cash provided by operating activities



77,614




62,566











Cash Flows From Investing Activities









Purchases of property and equipment



(29,159)




(13,893)


Acquisition (net of cash acquired)



(15,582)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(44,741)




(13,893)











Cash Flows From Financing Activities









Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



-




(16,720)


Repayments of long-term debt



(21)




(24)


Payment of deferred financing costs



-




(17)


Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



(1,380)




(1,596)


Net cash used in by financing activities



(1,401)




(18,357)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(288)




-


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



31,184




30,316


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



216,143




187,344











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

247,327



$

217,660











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period:









Interest


$

24,730



$

24,785


Income taxes



1,253




201


Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Non-cash preferred stock deemed dividend



2,426




2,287


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands)
(unaudited)




Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated




Consolidated


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands)


2025



2024



2025



2024


Net loss


$

(6,968)



$

(23,994)



$

(5,958)



$

(28,203)


Interest expense, net



11,617




11,321




23,247




22,906


Income tax expense (benefit)



547




4,453




(939)




4,697


Depreciation and amortization



14,674




13,637




29,969




24,954


Loss (gain) loss on foreign currency



(759)




12




(1,300)




251


Stock-based compensation



5,392




2,718




9,119




4,833


Transaction-related costs



368




1,866




714




2,189


Other (income) expense



(30)




-




(29)




(8)


Reorganization costs



-




371




-




371


Adjusted EBITDA


$

24,841



$

10,384



$

54,823



$

31,990




Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA




Lindblad Segment


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands)


2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating (loss) income


$

(2,070)



$

(9,372)



$

6,316



$

(1,589)


Depreciation and amortization



13,252




12,749




27,312




23,231


Stock-based compensation



5,135




2,541




8,862




4,656


Transaction-related costs



13




252




159




344


Reorganization costs



-




371




-




371


Adjusted EBITDA


$

16,330



$

6,541



$

42,649



$

27,013



Land Experiences Segment


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands)


2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating income


$

6,477



$

1,164



$

8,705



$

1,232


Depreciation and amortization



1,422




888




2,657




1,723


Transaction-related costs



355




1,614




555




1,845


Stock-based compensation



257




177




257




177


Adjusted EBITDA


$

8,511



$

3,843



$

12,174



$

4,977


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics)
(unaudited)


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


For the six months ended June 30,




2025



2024


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

77,614



$

62,566


Less: purchases of property and equipment



(29,159)




(13,893)


Free Cash Flow


$

48,455



$

48,673





For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Available Guest Nights



81,515




77,404




156,840




163,358


Guest Nights Sold



70,198




60,174




137,172




125,137


Occupancy



86

%



78

%



87

%



77

%

Maximum Guests



11,393




9,562




20,997




19,276


Number of Guests



9,937




7,773




18,480




15,281


Voyages



153




121




274




243




Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net
Yield per Available Guest Night)


2025



2024



2025



2024


Guest ticket revenues


$

98,175



$

83,570



$

210,825



$

186,587


Other tour revenue



12,870




9,483




31,328




24,769


Tour Revenues



111,045




93,053




242,153




211,356


Less: Commissions



(4,423)




(3,205)




(10,045)




(8,579)


Less: Other tour expenses



(5,445)




(5,206)




(16,333)




(13,358)


Net Yield


$

101,177



$

84,642



$

215,775



$

189,419


Available Guest Nights



81,515




77,404




156,840




163,358


Gross Yield per Available Guest Night


$

1,362



$

1,202



$

1,544



$

1,294


Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,241




1,094




1,376




1,160





















For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,


(In thousands)


2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating (loss) income


$

(2,070)



$

(9,372)



$

6,316



$

(1,589)


Cost of tours



58,469




55,726




123,292




118,105


General and administrative



20,945




19,770




42,077




38,539


Selling and marketing



20,449




14,180




43,156




33,070


Depreciation and amortization



13,252




12,749




27,312




23,231


Less: Commissions



(4,423)




(3,205)




(10,045)




(8,579)


Less: Other tour expenses



(5,445)




(5,206)




(16,333)




(13,358)


Net Yield


$

101,177



$

84,642



$

215,775



$

189,419


LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Schedules
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,
Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics)
(unaudited)




Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost


For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,


(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net
Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)


2025



2024



2025



2024


Cost of tours


$

58,469



$

55,726



$

123,292



$

118,105


Plus: Selling and marketing



20,449




14,180




43,156




33,070


Plus: General and administrative



20,945




19,770




42,077




38,539


Gross Cruise Cost



99,863




89,676




208,525




189,714


Less: Commissions



(4,423)




(3,205)




(10,045)




(8,579)


Less: Other tour expenses



(5,445)




(5,206)




(16,333)




(13,358)


Net Cruise Cost



89,995




81,265




182,147




167,777


Less: Fuel Expense



(4,221)




(5,684)




(11,530)




(14,435)


Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



85,774




75,581




170,617




153,342


Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















Stock-based compensation



(5,135)




(2,541)




(8,862)




(4,656)


Transaction-related costs



(13)




(252)




(159)




(344)


Reorganization costs



-




(371)




-




(371)


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel


$

80,626



$

72,417



$

161,596



$

147,971


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost


$

84,847



$

78,101



$

173,126



$

162,406


Available Guest Nights



81,515




77,404




156,840




163,358


Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night


$

1,225



$

1,159



$

1,330



$

1,161


Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,104




1,050




1,161




1,027


Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



1,052




976




1,088




939


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



989




936




1,030




906


Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,041




1,009




1,104




994



Reconciliation of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:


(In millions)


Full Year 2025


Loss before income taxes


$

(15)




to



$

(5)


Depreciation and amortization



61




to




60


Interest expense, net



46




to




46


Stock-based compensation



16




to




16


Other



0




to




(2)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

108




to



$

115


A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions

© 2025 PR Newswire
