Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Total revenue increased 23% to $167.9 million
- Net loss available to stockholders improved $16.1 million to $9.7 million
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 139% to $24.8 million
- Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 13% to $1,241
- Occupancy increased to 86% from 78%
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "I'm incredibly proud of the team's accomplishments this quarter. We delivered 23% revenue growth, achieved 86% occupancy on a 5% increase in capacity, and drove a 139% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect strong momentum behind our strategic initiatives. We remain focused on unlocking meaningful value through continued revenue growth and disciplined cost innovation, and we are confident in the direction we're heading."
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Tour Revenues
Second quarter tour revenues of $167.9 million increased $31.4 million, or 23%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a $18.0 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment tour revenues of $111.0 million increased $17.9 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 13% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,241 driven by higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 86% from 78% in the second quarter a year ago.
Land Experiences tour revenues of $56.9 million increased $13.5 million, or 31%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing. The Land Experiences segment also includes a full quarter of results for Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024.
Net Income
Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $9.7 million, $0.18 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $25.8 million, $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The $16.1 million increase primarily reflects the improved operating results, a $3.4 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits, a $0.8 million gain on foreign currency, and a $0.5 million tax expense versus a $4.5 million tax expense in the second quarter a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA
Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million increased $14.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $9.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $4.7 million at the Land Experiences segment.
Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million increased $9.8 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by higher royalties and commission expense related to the increased revenues, and increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives.
Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million increased $4.7 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024, and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Change
%
2025
2024
Change
%
Tour revenues:
Lindblad
$
111,045
$
93,053
$
17,992
19
%
$
242,153
$
211,356
$
30,797
15
%
Land Experiences
56,900
43,446
13,454
31
%
105,513
78,757
26,756
34
%
Total tour revenues
$
167,945
$
136,499
$
31,446
23
%
$
347,666
$
290,113
$
57,553
20
%
Operating income:
Lindblad
$
(2,070)
$
(9,372)
$
7,302
78
%
$
6,316
$
(1,589)
$
7,905
NM
Land Experiences
6,477
1,164
5,313
456
%
8,705
1,232
7,473
607
%
Operating income (loss)
$
4,407
$
(8,208)
$
12,615
NM
$
15,021
$
(357)
$
15,378
NM
Adjusted EBITDA:
Lindblad
$
16,330
$
6,541
$
9,789
150
%
$
42,649
$
27,013
$
15,636
58
%
Land Experiences
8,511
3,843
4,668
121
%
12,174
4,977
7,197
145
%
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
24,841
$
10,384
$
14,457
139
%
$
54,823
$
31,990
$
22,833
71
%
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $247.3 million as of June 30, 2025, as compared with $216.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects $77.6 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $44.7 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment and the addition of the National Geographic Delfina and the National Geographic Gemini.
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a total debt position of $635.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.
2025 OUTLOOK
The Company's current expectations for the full year 2025 are as follows
- Tour revenues of $725 - $750 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $108 - $115 million
STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN
The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of July 31, 2025, there were 54.8 million shares common stock outstanding.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.
Conference Call Information
The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2025, to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (United States), 1-646-307-1963 (International).
The Access Code is 2974921. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.
About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.
To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:(i) adverse general economic factors, including the impact of geopolitical, macroeconomic conditions, tariffs, changes in trade policies or capital markets volatility, that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence and negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) cancelling or rescheduling of voyages, the denial and/or unavailability of ports of call and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to health pandemics, political or civil unrest, war, terrorism, or other similar events; (iii) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (iv) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (v) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vi) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to civil unrest, travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (x) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xi) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xiv) loss of business due to competition; (xv) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xvi) the result of future financing efforts; and (xvii) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of June 30,
As of December 31,
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
200,929
$
183,941
Restricted cash
46,398
32,202
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
75,191
62,290
Total current assets
322,518
278,433
Property and equipment, net
533,138
518,390
Goodwill
59,198
59,031
Intangibles, net
14,684
15,923
Other long-term assets
6,985
5,128
Total assets
$
936,523
$
876,905
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Unearned passenger revenues
$
381,692
$
318,666
Accrued expenses
57,422
58,054
Accounts payable
9,831
13,860
Lease liabilities - current
1,124
1,845
Long-term debt - current
8
29
Total current liabilities
450,077
392,454
Long-term debt, less current portion
627,273
625,425
Deferred tax liabilities
2,394
3,537
Other long-term liabilities
822
1,024
Total liabilities
1,080,566
1,022,440
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares
80,580
78,155
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
39,186
29,424
119,766
107,579
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,733,299 and
6
6
Additional paid-in capital
118,007
109,473
Accumulated deficit
(381,822)
(362,881)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-
288
Total stockholder's deficit
(263,809)
(253,114)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit
$
936,523
$
876,905
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Tour revenues
$
167,945
$
136,499
$
347,666
$
290,113
Operating expenses:
Cost of tours
91,391
82,953
184,239
167,405
General and administrative
31,083
29,836
63,805
57,073
Selling and marketing
26,390
18,281
54,632
41,038
Depreciation and amortization
14,674
13,637
29,969
24,954
Total operating expenses
163,538
144,707
332,645
290,470
Operating income (loss)
4,407
(8,208)
15,021
(357)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(11,617)
(11,321)
(23,247)
(22,906)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency
759
(12)
1,300
(251)
Other (expense) income
30
-
29
8
Total other expense
(10,828)
(11,333)
(21,918)
(23,149)
Loss before income taxes
(6,421)
(19,541)
(6,897)
(23,506)
Income tax expense (benefit)
547
4,453
(939)
4,697
Net loss
(6,968)
(23,994)
(5,958)
(28,203)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,550
673
1,400
442
Net loss attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc
(8,518)
(24,667)
(7,358)
(28,645)
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend
1,223
1,150
2,426
2,287
Net loss available to stockholders
$
(9,741)
$
(25,817)
$
(9,784)
$
(30,932)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
54,590,783
53,500,084
54,511,173
53,436,128
Diluted
54,590,783
53,500,084
54,511,173
53,436,128
Undistributed loss per share available to stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.18)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.58)
Diluted
$
(0.18)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.58)
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(5,958)
$
(28,203)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
29,969
24,954
Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net
1,848
1,847
Amortization of right-to-use lease assets
869
839
Stock-based compensation
9,119
4,833
Deferred income taxes
(1,135)
4,188
(Gain) loss on foreign currency
(1,300)
251
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(11,787)
(8,744)
Unearned passenger revenues
63,026
67,456
Other long-term assets
(1,242)
120
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(4,871)
(4,088)
Operating lease liabilities
(924)
(887)
Net cash provided by operating activities
77,614
62,566
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(29,159)
(13,893)
Acquisition (net of cash acquired)
(15,582)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(44,741)
(13,893)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
(16,720)
Repayments of long-term debt
(21)
(24)
Payment of deferred financing costs
-
(17)
Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts
(1,380)
(1,596)
Net cash used in by financing activities
(1,401)
(18,357)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(288)
-
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
31,184
30,316
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
216,143
187,344
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
247,327
$
217,660
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period:
Interest
$
24,730
$
24,785
Income taxes
1,253
201
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Non-cash preferred stock deemed dividend
2,426
2,287
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated
Consolidated
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss
$
(6,968)
$
(23,994)
$
(5,958)
$
(28,203)
Interest expense, net
11,617
11,321
23,247
22,906
Income tax expense (benefit)
547
4,453
(939)
4,697
Depreciation and amortization
14,674
13,637
29,969
24,954
Loss (gain) loss on foreign currency
(759)
12
(1,300)
251
Stock-based compensation
5,392
2,718
9,119
4,833
Transaction-related costs
368
1,866
714
2,189
Other (income) expense
(30)
-
(29)
(8)
Reorganization costs
-
371
-
371
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,841
$
10,384
$
54,823
$
31,990
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Lindblad Segment
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating (loss) income
$
(2,070)
$
(9,372)
$
6,316
$
(1,589)
Depreciation and amortization
13,252
12,749
27,312
23,231
Stock-based compensation
5,135
2,541
8,862
4,656
Transaction-related costs
13
252
159
344
Reorganization costs
-
371
-
371
Adjusted EBITDA
$
16,330
$
6,541
$
42,649
$
27,013
Land Experiences Segment
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating income
$
6,477
$
1,164
$
8,705
$
1,232
Depreciation and amortization
1,422
888
2,657
1,723
Transaction-related costs
355
1,614
555
1,845
Stock-based compensation
257
177
257
177
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,511
$
3,843
$
12,174
$
4,977
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
77,614
$
62,566
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(29,159)
(13,893)
Free Cash Flow
$
48,455
$
48,673
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Available Guest Nights
81,515
77,404
156,840
163,358
Guest Nights Sold
70,198
60,174
137,172
125,137
Occupancy
86
%
78
%
87
%
77
%
Maximum Guests
11,393
9,562
20,997
19,276
Number of Guests
9,937
7,773
18,480
15,281
Voyages
153
121
274
243
Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net
2025
2024
2025
2024
Guest ticket revenues
$
98,175
$
83,570
$
210,825
$
186,587
Other tour revenue
12,870
9,483
31,328
24,769
Tour Revenues
111,045
93,053
242,153
211,356
Less: Commissions
(4,423)
(3,205)
(10,045)
(8,579)
Less: Other tour expenses
(5,445)
(5,206)
(16,333)
(13,358)
Net Yield
$
101,177
$
84,642
$
215,775
$
189,419
Available Guest Nights
81,515
77,404
156,840
163,358
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night
$
1,362
$
1,202
$
1,544
$
1,294
Net Yield per Available Guest Night
1,241
1,094
1,376
1,160
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating (loss) income
$
(2,070)
$
(9,372)
$
6,316
$
(1,589)
Cost of tours
58,469
55,726
123,292
118,105
General and administrative
20,945
19,770
42,077
38,539
Selling and marketing
20,449
14,180
43,156
33,070
Depreciation and amortization
13,252
12,749
27,312
23,231
Less: Commissions
(4,423)
(3,205)
(10,045)
(8,579)
Less: Other tour expenses
(5,445)
(5,206)
(16,333)
(13,358)
Net Yield
$
101,177
$
84,642
$
215,775
$
189,419
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of tours
$
58,469
$
55,726
$
123,292
$
118,105
Plus: Selling and marketing
20,449
14,180
43,156
33,070
Plus: General and administrative
20,945
19,770
42,077
38,539
Gross Cruise Cost
99,863
89,676
208,525
189,714
Less: Commissions
(4,423)
(3,205)
(10,045)
(8,579)
Less: Other tour expenses
(5,445)
(5,206)
(16,333)
(13,358)
Net Cruise Cost
89,995
81,265
182,147
167,777
Less: Fuel Expense
(4,221)
(5,684)
(11,530)
(14,435)
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
85,774
75,581
170,617
153,342
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
(5,135)
(2,541)
(8,862)
(4,656)
Transaction-related costs
(13)
(252)
(159)
(344)
Reorganization costs
-
(371)
-
(371)
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel
$
80,626
$
72,417
$
161,596
$
147,971
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost
$
84,847
$
78,101
$
173,126
$
162,406
Available Guest Nights
81,515
77,404
156,840
163,358
Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
$
1,225
$
1,159
$
1,330
$
1,161
Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
1,104
1,050
1,161
1,027
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
1,052
976
1,088
939
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night
989
936
1,030
906
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night
1,041
1,009
1,104
994
Reconciliation of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:
(In millions)
Full Year 2025
Loss before income taxes
$
(15)
to
$
(5)
Depreciation and amortization
61
to
60
Interest expense, net
46
to
46
Stock-based compensation
16
to
16
Other
0
to
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
108
to
$
115
A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.
Operational and Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.
The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:
Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.
Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.
Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.
Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.
Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.
Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).
Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.
Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.
Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.
Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.
Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.
Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.
Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.
SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions