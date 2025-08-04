Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 23% to $167.9 million





Net loss available to stockholders improved $16.1 million to $9.7 million





Adjusted EBITDA increased 139% to $24.8 million





Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 13% to $1,241





Occupancy increased to 86% from 78%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "I'm incredibly proud of the team's accomplishments this quarter. We delivered 23% revenue growth, achieved 86% occupancy on a 5% increase in capacity, and drove a 139% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect strong momentum behind our strategic initiatives. We remain focused on unlocking meaningful value through continued revenue growth and disciplined cost innovation, and we are confident in the direction we're heading."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Second quarter tour revenues of $167.9 million increased $31.4 million, or 23%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a $18.0 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $13.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $111.0 million increased $17.9 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 13% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,241 driven by higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 86% from 78% in the second quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $56.9 million increased $13.5 million, or 31%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing. The Land Experiences segment also includes a full quarter of results for Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $9.7 million, $0.18 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $25.8 million, $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The $16.1 million increase primarily reflects the improved operating results, a $3.4 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits, a $0.8 million gain on foreign currency, and a $0.5 million tax expense versus a $4.5 million tax expense in the second quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million increased $14.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $9.8 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $4.7 million at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million increased $9.8 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by higher royalties and commission expense related to the increased revenues, and increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million increased $4.7 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, the addition of Wineland-Thomson Adventures, which was acquired during the third quarter of 2024, and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.





For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



Change



%

2025



2024



Change



% Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 111,045



$ 93,053



$ 17,992





19 %

$ 242,153



$ 211,356



$ 30,797





15 % Land Experiences



56,900





43,446





13,454





31 %



105,513





78,757





26,756





34 % Total tour revenues

$ 167,945



$ 136,499



$ 31,446





23 %

$ 347,666



$ 290,113



$ 57,553





20 % Operating income:































































Lindblad

$ (2,070)



$ (9,372)



$ 7,302





78 %

$ 6,316



$ (1,589)



$ 7,905





NM

Land Experiences



6,477





1,164





5,313





456 %



8,705





1,232





7,473





607 % Operating income (loss)

$ 4,407



$ (8,208)



$ 12,615





NM



$ 15,021



$ (357)



$ 15,378





NM

Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 16,330



$ 6,541



$ 9,789





150 %

$ 42,649



$ 27,013



$ 15,636





58 % Land Experiences



8,511





3,843





4,668





121 %



12,174





4,977





7,197





145 % Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,841



$ 10,384



$ 14,457





139 %

$ 54,823



$ 31,990



$ 22,833





71 %

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $247.3 million as of June 30, 2025, as compared with $216.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects $77.6 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $44.7 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment and the addition of the National Geographic Delfina and the National Geographic Gemini.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a total debt position of $635.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

2025 OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2025 are as follows

Tour revenues of $725 - $750 million





Adjusted EBITDA of $108 - $115 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of July 31, 2025, there were 54.8 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit investors.expeditions.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:(i) adverse general economic factors, including the impact of geopolitical, macroeconomic conditions, tariffs, changes in trade policies or capital markets volatility, that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence and negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) cancelling or rescheduling of voyages, the denial and/or unavailability of ports of call and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to health pandemics, political or civil unrest, war, terrorism, or other similar events; (iii) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (iv) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (v) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vi) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to civil unrest, travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (x) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xi) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xiv) loss of business due to competition; (xv) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xvi) the result of future financing efforts; and (xvii) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of June 30,

2025



As of December 31,

2024





(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 200,929



$ 183,941

Restricted cash



46,398





32,202

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



75,191





62,290

Total current assets



322,518





278,433



















Property and equipment, net



533,138





518,390

Goodwill



59,198





59,031

Intangibles, net



14,684





15,923

Other long-term assets



6,985





5,128

Total assets

$ 936,523



$ 876,905



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 381,692



$ 318,666

Accrued expenses



57,422





58,054

Accounts payable



9,831





13,860

Lease liabilities - current



1,124





1,845

Long-term debt - current



8





29

Total current liabilities



450,077





392,454



















Long-term debt, less current portion



627,273





625,425

Deferred tax liabilities



2,394





3,537

Other long-term liabilities



822





1,024

Total liabilities



1,080,566





1,022,440



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



80,580





78,155

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



39,186





29,424







119,766





107,579



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,733,299 and

54,507,977 issued, 54,601,476 and 54,376,154 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



6





6

Additional paid-in capital



118,007





109,473

Accumulated deficit



(381,822)





(362,881)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



-





288

Total stockholder's deficit



(263,809)





(253,114)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 936,523



$ 876,905



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)









For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



































Tour revenues

$ 167,945



$ 136,499



$ 347,666



$ 290,113



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



91,391





82,953





184,239





167,405

General and administrative



31,083





29,836





63,805





57,073

Selling and marketing



26,390





18,281





54,632





41,038

Depreciation and amortization



14,674





13,637





29,969





24,954

Total operating expenses



163,538





144,707





332,645





290,470



































Operating income (loss)



4,407





(8,208)





15,021





(357)



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(11,617)





(11,321)





(23,247)





(22,906)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency



759





(12)





1,300





(251)

Other (expense) income



30





-





29





8

Total other expense



(10,828)





(11,333)





(21,918)





(23,149)



































Loss before income taxes



(6,421)





(19,541)





(6,897)





(23,506)

Income tax expense (benefit)



547





4,453





(939)





4,697



































Net loss



(6,968)





(23,994)





(5,958)





(28,203)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,550





673





1,400





442

Net loss attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc



(8,518)





(24,667)





(7,358)





(28,645)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,223





1,150





2,426





2,287



































Net loss available to stockholders

$ (9,741)



$ (25,817)



$ (9,784)



$ (30,932)



































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



54,590,783





53,500,084





54,511,173





53,436,128

Diluted



54,590,783





53,500,084





54,511,173





53,436,128



































Undistributed loss per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.18)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.58)

Diluted

$ (0.18)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.58)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





For the six months ended June 30,





2025



2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (5,958)



$ (28,203)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



29,969





24,954

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



1,848





1,847

Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



869





839

Stock-based compensation



9,119





4,833

Deferred income taxes



(1,135)





4,188

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(1,300)





251

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(11,787)





(8,744)

Unearned passenger revenues



63,026





67,456

Other long-term assets



(1,242)





120

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(4,871)





(4,088)

Operating lease liabilities



(924)





(887)

Net cash provided by operating activities



77,614





62,566



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(29,159)





(13,893)

Acquisition (net of cash acquired)



(15,582)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(44,741)





(13,893)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



-





(16,720)

Repayments of long-term debt



(21)





(24)

Payment of deferred financing costs



-





(17)

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



(1,380)





(1,596)

Net cash used in by financing activities



(1,401)





(18,357)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(288)





-

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



31,184





30,316

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



216,143





187,344



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 247,327



$ 217,660



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period:















Interest

$ 24,730



$ 24,785

Income taxes



1,253





201

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Non-cash preferred stock deemed dividend



2,426





2,287



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated





Consolidated

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net loss

$ (6,968)



$ (23,994)



$ (5,958)



$ (28,203)

Interest expense, net



11,617





11,321





23,247





22,906

Income tax expense (benefit)



547





4,453





(939)





4,697

Depreciation and amortization



14,674





13,637





29,969





24,954

Loss (gain) loss on foreign currency



(759)





12





(1,300)





251

Stock-based compensation



5,392





2,718





9,119





4,833

Transaction-related costs



368





1,866





714





2,189

Other (income) expense



(30)





-





(29)





(8)

Reorganization costs



-





371





-





371

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,841



$ 10,384



$ 54,823



$ 31,990





Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating (loss) income

$ (2,070)



$ (9,372)



$ 6,316



$ (1,589)

Depreciation and amortization



13,252





12,749





27,312





23,231

Stock-based compensation



5,135





2,541





8,862





4,656

Transaction-related costs



13





252





159





344

Reorganization costs



-





371





-





371

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 16,330



$ 6,541



$ 42,649



$ 27,013



Land Experiences Segment

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating income

$ 6,477



$ 1,164



$ 8,705



$ 1,232

Depreciation and amortization



1,422





888





2,657





1,723

Transaction-related costs



355





1,614





555





1,845

Stock-based compensation



257





177





257





177

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,511



$ 3,843



$ 12,174



$ 4,977



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the six months ended June 30,





2025



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 77,614



$ 62,566

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(29,159)





(13,893)

Free Cash Flow

$ 48,455



$ 48,673







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Available Guest Nights



81,515





77,404





156,840





163,358

Guest Nights Sold



70,198





60,174





137,172





125,137

Occupancy



86 %



78 %



87 %



77 % Maximum Guests



11,393





9,562





20,997





19,276

Number of Guests



9,937





7,773





18,480





15,281

Voyages



153





121





274





243





Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net

Yield per Available Guest Night)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Guest ticket revenues

$ 98,175



$ 83,570



$ 210,825



$ 186,587

Other tour revenue



12,870





9,483





31,328





24,769

Tour Revenues



111,045





93,053





242,153





211,356

Less: Commissions



(4,423)





(3,205)





(10,045)





(8,579)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,445)





(5,206)





(16,333)





(13,358)

Net Yield

$ 101,177



$ 84,642



$ 215,775



$ 189,419

Available Guest Nights



81,515





77,404





156,840





163,358

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,362



$ 1,202



$ 1,544



$ 1,294

Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,241





1,094





1,376





1,160







































For the three months ended June 30,



For the six months ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating (loss) income

$ (2,070)



$ (9,372)



$ 6,316



$ (1,589)

Cost of tours



58,469





55,726





123,292





118,105

General and administrative



20,945





19,770





42,077





38,539

Selling and marketing



20,449





14,180





43,156





33,070

Depreciation and amortization



13,252





12,749





27,312





23,231

Less: Commissions



(4,423)





(3,205)





(10,045)





(8,579)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,445)





(5,206)





(16,333)





(13,358)

Net Yield

$ 101,177



$ 84,642



$ 215,775



$ 189,419



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics)

(unaudited)





Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net

Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Cost of tours

$ 58,469



$ 55,726



$ 123,292



$ 118,105

Plus: Selling and marketing



20,449





14,180





43,156





33,070

Plus: General and administrative



20,945





19,770





42,077





38,539

Gross Cruise Cost



99,863





89,676





208,525





189,714

Less: Commissions



(4,423)





(3,205)





(10,045)





(8,579)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,445)





(5,206)





(16,333)





(13,358)

Net Cruise Cost



89,995





81,265





182,147





167,777

Less: Fuel Expense



(4,221)





(5,684)





(11,530)





(14,435)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



85,774





75,581





170,617





153,342

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



(5,135)





(2,541)





(8,862)





(4,656)

Transaction-related costs



(13)





(252)





(159)





(344)

Reorganization costs



-





(371)





-





(371)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 80,626



$ 72,417



$ 161,596



$ 147,971

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 84,847



$ 78,101



$ 173,126



$ 162,406

Available Guest Nights



81,515





77,404





156,840





163,358

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,225



$ 1,159



$ 1,330



$ 1,161

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,104





1,050





1,161





1,027

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



1,052





976





1,088





939

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



989





936





1,030





906

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,041





1,009





1,104





994



Reconciliation of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:

(In millions)

Full Year 2025

Loss before income taxes

$ (15)





to



$ (5)

Depreciation and amortization



61





to





60

Interest expense, net



46





to





46

Stock-based compensation



16





to





16

Other



0





to





(2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 108





to



$ 115



A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

