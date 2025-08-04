CME Group Reports Second-Highest July ADV of 21.9 Million Contracts

Record monthly ADV in cryptocurrency products

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest July average daily volume (ADV) of 21.9 million contracts. The company set a July ADV record in 2024 with 24.8 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

July 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 10.8 million contracts

ADV of 10.8 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 5.5 million contracts

ADV of 5.5 million contracts Energy ADV of 2.4 million contracts

ADV of 2.4 million contracts Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts

ADV of 1.7 million contracts Metals ADV of 783,000 contracts

ADV of 783,000 contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 747,000 contracts

ADV of 747,000 contracts Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 302,000 contracts ($13.6 billion notional)

Additional July 2025 product highlights compared to July 2024:

Interest Rate ADV SOFR futures ADV increased 3% to 3.3 million contracts U.S. Treasury Bond options ADV increased 21% to 203,000 contracts

Energy ADV NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 29% to 218,000 contracts Energy options ADV increased 2% to 411,000 contracts

Metals ADV Micro Gold futures ADV increased 92% to 203,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV Record monthly Micro Ether futures ADV of 175,000 contracts Record monthly Ether futures ADV of 22,000 contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.2 million contracts represented 40% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.7% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 23% to $358.7 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending June 2025 were $132.9 billion for cash collateral and $145.2 billion for non-cash collateral

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group