Montag, 04.08.2025
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
04.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

Janus Henderson Tabula Fund
Société d'investissement à capital variable
Registered office : 8, Avenue de la Liberté
L - 1930 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B291728
(the "Fund")

Notice to shareholders of the Fund

Luxembourg, [.] July 2025

Dear Shareholder

The board of directors of the Fund (the "Board") hereby informs you that as from 1 September 2025 (the "Effective Date"), the name of the sub-funds Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF and Janus Henderson Tabula USD AAA CLO UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Funds")will be amended as follows:

Current nameNew name
Janus Henderson Tabula EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETFJanus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF
Janus Henderson Tabula USD AAA CLO UCITS ETFJanus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF

The change of names reflects the continued integration of Tabula Group into Janus Henderson Investments and the identification of the product type. "Active Core" stands for Janus Henderson products which leverage deep market knowledge to provide representative core exposure with the potential to outperform.

Shareholders should be aware that the change of names will have no impact on the current portfolios of the Sub-Funds, their risk/return profile, their portfolio allocation, nor their fee structure. The investment objectives and policies will remain the same.

Copies of the revised Prospectus and the key information documents of the Sub-Funds reflecting the name changes will be made available on the website of the Fund on or around the Effective Date, and copies thereof may be obtained on request free of charge at the registered office of the Fund or at the offices of foreign representatives, once available.

Shareholders who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear should seek advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, legal advisor, accountant or other independent financial advisor. Shareholders should also consult their own professional advisors as to the specific tax implications under the laws of the countries of their nationality, residence, domicile or incorporation.

We thank you for your continued support and investments into our Fund.

Yours faithfully,

View PDF version here



Notice to Shareholders 202507-02 docx
