Scientists simulated several liquid air energy storage systems, comparing round-trip efficiency across configurations that include liquefied natural gas (LNG), solar, and Stirling engines, and further optimized performance using particle swarm methods. A research team led by scientists from China has explored the integration of the Stirling engine, LNG, and solar energy into a liquid air energy storage (LAES) system. Using Aspen HYSYS and MATLAB, the group modeled and optimized different combinations of those components. "An LAES system with 3 compressors and 3 expander stages is adopted as the ...

