This is an open letter to the honest, hard-working and patriotic people of Bangladesh.

One year ago today, our great nation witnessed the violent interruption of our hard-fought democracy, as an unelected regime meticulously orchestrated a violent coup. It was a dark moment in our history and an affront to the will of the people.

They may have taken power, but they will never take away our spirit, our resolve, or our destiny. I can assure you of that.

The Awami League has always been the party for the people. We are the party for religious freedom and economic prosperity, and we have proven that we can achieve a more harmonious nation for all.

In the face of injustice and repression, I have witnessed extraordinary courage from you, the people of Bangladesh. You have refused to be silenced. You have stood up for democracy, for freedom, and for the future we all deserve. I am constantly inspired by your courage and your love for our country.

Though this past year has seen daily acts of violence, assaults on the most vulnerable people in our society and mindless destruction of our country's core infrastructure, it has forged an unbreakable bond between our people and the values of democracy. Few have been spared the chaotic repercussions that have followed last summer's events, from the highest levels of the justice system to ordinary teachers and members of the armed forces, many of whom have been subjected to arbitrary persecution, with no access to justice.

We have endured hardship, but in that hardship, we have found unity and purpose. We mourn the innocent lives lost, who remain in our hearts as we continue the fight for a free and prosperous Bangladesh.

Power belongs to the people, and no regime can suppress the will of a nation forever. While our struggle is not over, our cause is just.

We must continue to stand for justice, for economic opportunity, for education, for peace, for religious harmony and for a nation where no one lives in fear. Together, we will rebuild what has been broken. Together, we will reclaim the institutions that were unlawfully seized. And together, we will write a new chapter, one defined not by oppression, but by hope, progress, and freedom.

Let this anniversary not be a day of retrospection, but a rallying cry for a brighter tomorrow. Bangladesh has overcome adversity before, and we will rise again, stronger, more united, and more determined to build a democracy that truly serves its people.

Despite claims to the contrary, I never resigned from my duties as your Prime Minister. I believe in you. I believe in Bangladesh. And I believe that our best days are yet to come.

