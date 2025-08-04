TOKYO, Aug 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota") and Woven by Toyota, Inc. ("WbyT") today announced the addition of 12 new Inventors to "Toyota Woven City" ("Woven City"), a real-world test course for mobility in Susono City, Japan. With Phase 1 set for official launch this September, Woven City continues to grow its community of Inventors who will co-create new ways of living and moving.Since unveiling the concept at CES 2020, Woven City has made consistent progress, with Phase 1 construction completed in October 2024 and final launch preparations now underway. During this period, the number of Inventors has also grown steadily. This includes Toyota Group companies, startups, enterprises, entrepreneurs, and researchers who share the project's values and vision.At Woven City, Inventors will be able to tap into Toyota's manufacturing expertise and WbyT's advanced software capabilities, using proprietary tools and services to co-create solutions to real-world human challenges. Innovations will be tested in collaboration with Weaversresidents and visitors to Woven Citywho provide vital user feedback. Together, Inventors and Weavers will accelerate the development of products and services designed to uplift society.Welcoming the Next Group of InventorsIn total, 12 new Inventors are joining the Woven City project. Two are non-Toyota Group companies and are as follows:Interstellar Technologies Inc.Development, manufacturing, and launch services for rockets; development, manufacturing, and operation services for satellitesDeveloping a robust rocket production systemKyoritsu Seiyaku CorporationDevelopment, manufacturing, sales, and import/export of veterinary medicines for dogs, cats, and livestock/aquaculture animalsFinding new ways to enhance human-pet coexistenceThe remaining 10 new Inventors are Toyota Group companies. This includes: Toyota Industries Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Aisin Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and Toyota Motor Kyushu, Inc.This broader second group builds on the first group of Inventors announced in January 2025, which included: Daikin Industries, DyDo DRINCO, Nissin Foods, UCC Japan, Zoshinkai Holdings, along with Toyota and WbyT. This brings the total number of participating Inventors to 19.Looking ahead, WbyT also plans to launch a dedicated Accelerator program to further expand the Woven City community. The program will invite startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and research institutions to apply for the opportunity to co-create their ideas in the city. More information will be available on the Woven City website on August 25.Woven City Phase 1 Launches This SeptemberWoven City Phase 1 is set to officially launch on September 25, in line with the originally planned timeline for this fall. This milestone marks the beginning of co-creation within the city, and represents a significant first step in realizing Toyota's vision for the future.Woven City will serve as a platform to expand the concept of mobility beyond transportation, reimagining how the movement of people, goods, information, and energy and the ability to move heart scan inspire progress in daily life and across society.Woven City Phase 1 OverviewAddress: 1117 Mishuku, Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan (former site of TMEJ Higashi-Fuji Plant)Site Area: Approx. 47,000 m2Key milestonesJanuary 2020: Concept unveiled at CES February 2021: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Phase 1. Start of site preparation work in March 2021October 2022: Safety Prayer Ceremony held; vertical construction begins October 2024: Completion of Phase 1 construction September 25, 2025: Official launch of Phase 1Weaver Population (Residents/Visitors)Residents: From September 2025, Toyota Group employees and their families will begin to move in. Approximately 360 residents are expected to move into Phase 1Visitors: Plans to welcome the general public in FY2026 or thereafterAbout Woven by ToyotaWoven by Toyota, a part of the Toyota Group, is challenging the current state of mobility through human-centric innovation and empowering mobility transformation. Through our AD/ADAS technology, our software development platform Arene, our mobility test course Toyota Woven City, and Toyota's growth fund, Woven Capital, we are pioneering the movement of people, goods, information, and energy, weaving a future of enhanced safety, connectivity and well-being for all.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.