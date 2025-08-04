Magnus Bråth: Brath Credits Six-Hour Workday for Long-Term Business Success

Founder says key talent just never leaves

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Brath, the Swedish SEO agency known for its consistent performance and sustainable growth, attributes much of its long-term success to a bold decision made over a decade ago: adopting a six-hour workday with full pay.

Magnus Bråth, founder of Brath

Magnus Bråth is certain their 6 hour work days are great for the agency

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Magnus Bråth, the agency implemented the shortened workday from its inception. The goal was clear: build a company where high productivity and employee well-being could coexist. More than ten years later, the results speak for themselves.

"Some think working fewer hours means getting less done. That's not true. It's the opposite," says Magnus Bråth. "We believe that focused time beats long hours every day of the week. The six-hour day gives our team the energy and clarity to produce work of a much higher standard."

Unlike many experiments in shorter workweeks, Brath never framed the schedule as a trial. It has remained a permanent part of the company's model, even as the team expanded and clients multiplied.

The six-hour workday has helped Brath attract top talent in a competitive industry. Employees appreciate the balance it offers and, in return, deliver strong results with less burnout, lower turnover, and high client satisfaction.

"Many businesses chase performance with longer hours and higher pressure," Bråth continues. "We decided to go the other way. And it's worked, not just for our people, but for our bottom line."

With a growing international client base and a reputation for delivering real SEO results, Brath's approach is now being studied by leaders worldwide who are rethinking what productivity means in the modern workplace.

About Brath

Brath is a leading SEO agency based in Sweden, specializing in organic search and online visibility. Founded in 2012, the company has built a reputation for strategic clarity, consistent delivery, and a forward-thinking workplace culture.

