Montag, 04.08.2025
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 14:54 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

Date: 04 August 2025

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 01 August 2025 is:

408.03 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


