04.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Dan Zwerle Joins Simpay as Vice President of Payrolls & Operations

Industry Veteran To Head Up Expanding Channel

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Simpay, a leading provider of business solutions, announces the addition of Dan Zwerle to its team as Vice President of Payroll Sales & Operations. With a proven track record in delivering innovative payroll and human resources solutions, Dan brings a wealth of experience and a client-first mindset to his new role.

Dan Zwerle Joins Simpay

Dan Zwerle Joins Simpay
Dan Zwerle Joins Simpay

"Many small business owners are frustrated with complicated payroll processes, poor service, and the expense of most payroll companies on the market today" said Laz Kalemis, CEO & Founder of Simpay. "Our goal is to bring essential, affordable, best-in-class solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across the U.S. This is why we sought out Dan to fill this critical seat in our organization. He brings decades of experience building programs, leading teams, and tailoring solutions that address the evolving needs of today's workforce."

Throughout his career, Mr. Zwerle has played a key role in helping businesses streamline operations, ensure compliance, and enhance employee engagement. A few areas of expertise include HCM, Time Management Solutions, Tax Credits, Benefits Administration, and regulatory compliance. His consultative approach and deep understanding of workforce management technologies have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor among clients and colleagues alike.

In his new position, Zwerle will focus on creating operational efficiencies within the channel, expanding the payroll service options for small businesses across the United States, including the integration of Simpay Insurance Solutions and a proprietary benefits program, and driving revenue.

"It's an exciting time to join Simpay. It's evident that the Leadership team shares my passion for helping businesses thrive through smarter, more human-centered solutions," said Dan Zwerle. "I look forward to building strong partnerships and delivering real value to our clients as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of today's workplace".

About Dan Zwerle

When he's not advising clients and leading his team, Dan is an avid Golfer and Red Sox fan who enjoys a passion for traveling the world. He's visited at least fourteen countries and lists Dubai as one of his favorite destinations.

For more information Simpay, visit www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net

Contact Information

Gary Breeds
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@simpay.net
8662532227

.

SOURCE: Simpay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/dan-zwerle-joins-simpay-as-vice-president-of-payrolls-and-operations-1052042

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
