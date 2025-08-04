AmeriLife: LeadStar & EnrollHere Join Forces to Usher in an Exclusive New Era of Lead Generation

Partnership is poised to deliver unparalleled price reduction, efficiency, and compliance, setting a new industry standard in lead generation

CLEARWATER, FL AND WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / LeadStar, the leading proprietary lead generation platform exclusively designed for AmeriLife agents and marketers, today announced the launch of the new and enhanced LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to provide better leads, better prices, and better results, revolutionizing the way AmeriLife-affiliated agents and marketers grow their businesses.

LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere, introduces a suite of advanced features and tools specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of modern agents. The platform offers significant cost savings with a built-in discount of up to 64% off previous pricing, making services more accessible and affordable. Additionally, LeadStar eliminates the burden of recurring monthly license fees, allowing users to allocate their budget more effectively.

"We are excited to partner with EnrollHere to create and launch the new LeadStar platform, built better at every level - Better Leads. Better Prices. Better Results," said William DeCourcy, Chief Lead Generation Officer for AmeriLife. "This partnership represents a fundamental shift in our approach to lead generation. With up to 64% off previous pricing, no monthly license fees for agents, and a suite of AI-powered tools, we are confident that our affiliated agents and marketers will experience unparalleled efficiency and cost savings."

The new LeadStar is available exclusively to AmeriLife agents, providing them with a competitive edge and the tools they need to thrive in the lead generation industry.

"We are thrilled about the partnership between LeadStar and EnrollHere, which marks a transformative moment for the insurance technology landscape," said Brandon Clay, CEO of EnrollHere. "This collaboration introduces an unprecedented technology design platform, empowering modern agents with the tools they need to grow their business, improve compliance, and better serve their clients."

Enhanced features of the new LeadStar include:

Exclusive, Proprietary Platform & Preferred Pricing built exclusively for AmeriLife, with access to preferred pricing that features a built-in discount of up to 64% of previous pricing and no monthly license fees.

Smarter, On-Demand Lead Flow delivers high-quality, pre-reviewed leads and calls delivered on-demand, on your schedule. Organize and expand your client base using our comprehensive dialer solution, which handles both inbound and outbound calls.

Integrated Realtime AI-Powered Sales & Compliance Tools manage the entire sales cycle with smart appointment setting, enhanced call tracking, and AI-powered compliance and performance grading.

LeadStar Dialer efficiently manages, records, and stores inbound and outbound calls with a dedicated phone number, full sales cycle tracking, and clear call records for performance review and compliance.

Advanced Smart Wallet System provides real-time tracking of marketing expenditures, enabling precise budget allocation and flexible spending based on performance data and market trends.

To learn about the new LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere, visit LeadStarHub.com.

About LeadStar

LeadStar is an industry-leading enterprise leads program that delivers the compliant, reliable, and performative leads that today's health and life insurance agents need to grow their book of business and maximize their success. Powered by AmeriLife and exclusively for the company's affiliated agents, LeadStar's suite of solutions includes LeadStar, powered by EnrollHere, LeadStar Direct, and LeadStar Seminars Powered by LeadingResponse. For more information, contact an AmeriLife-affiliated marketing company or visit LeadStarHub.com.

About EnrollHere

EnrollHere is the all-in-one solution for simplifying, securing, and scaling your workflow management. With our roots in helping Medicare providers, healthcare agencies, and FMOs grow, we are on a mission to support every growing organization, regardless of its size, in optimizing its operations, improving performance, and meeting and exceeding its goals. Learn more at EnrollHere.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

