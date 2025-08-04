Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldenmate Introduces Next-Gen UPS Systems to Deliver Safe and Reliable Backup Power for Homes and Offices

With LiFePO4 technology at its core, Goldenmate UPS solutions offer fast, intelligent, and long-lasting power protection across diverse everyday scenarios

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / As modern homes and small businesses become increasingly dependent on connected devices and 24/7 digital access, the risks of sudden power outages-such as data loss, hardware damage, and operational disruption-are more critical than ever. Goldenmate, a brand committed to intelligent power solutions, has launched a next-generation line of UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems powered by lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology. These systems ensure consistent, secure backup power across essential devices, including network systems, workstations, and home servers.

Lifepo4 UPS

Lifepo4 UPS

Whether it's a home office or a small studio, Goldenmate UPS units provide instant response when power drops, keeping key electronics operational without interruption.

Instant Switching Protects Critical Systems, Including NAS Units

Goldenmate UPS models offer millisecond-level transfer time, enabling seamless switch-over from grid power to battery backup during blackouts or surges. This ensures zero disruption to:

  • Desktop computers, monitors, routers

  • Surveillance cameras and smart home hubs

  • NAS (Network Attached Storage) systems - for protecting valuable personal data

  • POS systems and audio/visual workstations

  • Educational and medical support devices

For tech-savvy users and home offices relying on NAS for backups, remote file access, or media streaming, even brief power failures can lead to system corruption or data loss. Goldenmate UPS devices are specifically engineered to provide consistent voltage and clean shutdown time, helping preserve file systems and prolong device lifespan.

Built on Safe, Long-Life LiFePO4 Technology

Compared to conventional lead-acid UPS products, Goldenmate's UPS systems use LiFePO4 batteries, offering major advantages in safety, longevity, and total cost of ownership:

  • 5000+ deep charge cycles - ensuring stable, long-term performance

  • Enhanced thermal and chemical safety - reducing the risk of overheating or fire

  • Smart Battery Management System (BMS) - prevents overvoltage, short circuit, and over-discharge

  • Low maintenance - with a 10+ year expected service life

Users benefit from safer operation and reduced battery replacement frequency, ideal for installations that run 24/7 or require high data integrity.

Designed for Flexible Applications

Goldenmate UPS models come in a range of output capacities, tailored to specific user needs:

  • 1000VA / 600W - For home routers, small PCs, and NAS protection

  • 1000VA / 800W - Suits streaming gear, POS systems, and media centers

  • 1500VA / 1000-1200W - For schools, clinics, small server rooms

  • 2000VA / 1600W - Designed for complex workstations and industrial use

All units are compact, plug-and-play, and easy to install, with built-in surge protection and reliable internal safety systems.

"At Goldenmate, we believe that digital reliability starts with uninterrupted power," said a Goldenmate spokesperson. "Our UPS solutions not only bridge power gaps - they actively protect the systems people trust to store, stream, and secure what matters most."

For media inquiries, sample requests, or reseller opportunities, please contact:

sales@goldenmateenergy.com
www.goldenmateenergy.com

Contact Information

Kevin Hu
Marketing Manager
sales@goldenmateenergy.com

.

SOURCE: Goldenmate



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/goldenmate-introduces-next-gen-ups-systems-to-deliver-safe-and-reliabl-1055502

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
