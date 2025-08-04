Fusable Appoints Seasoned SaaS and Data Leader Paul McConville as Chief Revenue Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Fusable, a pioneer in data-driven solutions for the agriculture, construction, and transportation industries, announced today the appointment of Paul McConville as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective August 4, 2025. McConville brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience building and scaling high-growth SaaS and information services businesses, making him a key addition to Fusable's executive team.

McConville will drive Fusable's revenue strategy, accelerate sales growth, expand its market presence, and deepen client focus. With a proven track record of translating complex data assets into client value and scalable revenue, his expertise aligns perfectly with Fusable's continued evolution.

McConville brings extensive experience scaling high-growth data and analytics businesses, most notably during more than a decade at Targusinfo, a pioneer in real-time data solutions. As part of the senior leadership team, he helped drive Targusinfo's rapid expansion across identity resolution, caller analytics, and lead scoring - culminating in its acquisition by Neustar. Most recently, McConville served as CEO of Thesis, the leading SaaS platform for colleges and universities in the US, Canada, and the UK.

"Fusable is reaffirming our commitment to having the best people, products, and insights in the market," said Kate Cassino, Chief Executive Officer. "Paul's proven success in driving revenue growth and leading SaaS and data-driven businesses aligns perfectly with our vision. His expertise will help us meet the evolving needs of our clients as we continue to grow."

McConville added, "I'm eager to join Fusable at such an exciting time. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build on the company's success, scale our revenue operations, and drive value for our customers."

McConville holds an MBA from Drexel University's LeBow College of Business and a B.A. from Moravian College. He also serves on advisory boards for private equity-backed software companies and is committed to social impact, having helped raise over $1,000,000 for a DC-area cancer charity.

SOURCE: Fusable

