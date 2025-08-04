Anzeige
04.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation: STEEMCC Initiative to Transform Care Coordination and Behavioral Health Access in the Virgin Islands

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / The St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation (STEEMCC) has announced the launch of the REACH-USVI initiative, which aims to advance resilient behavioral health integration in the US Virgin Islands. The transformative effort is designed to improve outcomes for underserved populations and address critical gaps in care coordination by fostering collaboration among providers, community organizations, and stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

As part of its mission to deliver innovative solutions for health equity, the STEEMCC Initiative leverages cutting-edge technology, policy development, and robust community engagement to address the social determinants of health. By prioritizing inclusivity and sustainability, the program aims to create a replicable model for improving patient outcomes and healthcare accessibility.

"STEEMCC represents an extraordinary step forward in how we approach coordinated care," said Dr. Tess Richards, medical director and executive director of STEEMCC. "This collaborative effort embodies the principles of equity and innovation, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the support they need to achieve better health outcomes."

Transforming Behavioral Health in the USVI

The REACH-USVI initiative seeks to address critical behavioral health disparities exacerbated by geographic barriers, provider shortages, and the lasting impacts of natural disasters. By integrating evidence-based telehealth services and resilience planning, the program focuses on three core strategies:

  • Infrastructure Enhancement: Upgrading telehealth capabilities to provide accessible and cost-effective behavioral health services.

  • Patient-Centered Care: Leveraging models like the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) and the 4Ms framework to deliver holistic, person-centered care.

  • System Resilience: Incorporating climate preparedness planning to ensure continuity of care during environmental disruptions.

STEEMCC is working closely with Zane Networks, Schneider Regional Medical Center, and the Howard University Telepharmacy and Population Health Center to address the diverse needs of the USVI's rural and underserved populations. Together, the network aims to serve 4,000 unduplicated patients over the program's duration, enhancing access to preventative screenings, psychiatric consultations, medication management, and crisis intervention services. The project officially launched on September 1, 2024.

About The St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation
The St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation (STEEMCC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving the St. Thomas-St. John District in the U.S. Virgin Islands. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, STEEMCC is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality, accessible, and affordable primary healthcare services, including patient education, community outreach, and research. Their offerings encompass primary preventive care and chronic disease management, with a focus on underserved and low-income populations. For more information, visit www.steemcc.org.

###

Media Contact:
Dave Anderson
Anderson Interactive
770-401-1044
dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/steemcc-initiative-to-transform-care-coordination-and-behavioral-heal-1055663

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
