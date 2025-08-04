Duly Health and Care Opens New Multi-Specialty Clinic in Schaumburg

Expanding access to high-quality, physician-directed care in the northwest suburbs

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Duly Health and Care, through one of its medical groups, today announced the official opening of its new 100,000-square-foot clinic at 1325 Meacham Road in Schaumburg, offering personalized, physician-led care across a wide range of specialties, all in one convenient location.

Duly created this clinic to meet a critical need in the area, as the majority of Schaumburg residents currently leave the village to access care, relying heavily on hospital-owned medical groups. Duly is changing that by bringing high-quality, independent multi-specialty care closer to home. This location is the first of its kind in Schaumburg and represents Duly's ongoing commitment to improving access to healthcare throughout Chicagoland.

"This clinic is more than a building-it's a continuation of a legacy that began over 60 years ago with physicians who believed healthcare should be more connected to the people it serves," said Paul Merrick, MD, Chief Physician Executive at Duly Health and Care. "This clinic was built by the physicians and care teams who deliver care for the people of Schaumburg who deserve healthcare that works for them."

The Schaumburg clinic offers a wide array of services including primary care, orthopedics and sports medicine, pain management, physiatry, neurology, gastroenterology, cardiology, breast and general surgery, ENT (ear, nose and throat), podiatry, spine surgery, urology, advanced lab and imaging services, infusion services, physical and occupational therapy, and walk-in urgent care staffed by emergency medicine physicians. The location also includes a dedicated endoscopy lab for outpatient GI procedures and state-of-the-art imaging for fast and accurate diagnostics.

Looking to 2026, the Schaumburg clinic will expand its cancer care services to radiation and medical oncology, and plastic surgery. Cancer care through Duly's Brian Moran Cancer Institute, from screening and diagnosis to treatment and survivorship, will be a cornerstone of the clinic, supported by an integrated team of oncologists, surgeons, infusion experts, and support staff.

Duly is deeply grateful to the Schaumburg community for the warm welcome and support leading up to today's opening. In recent months, Duly's physicians and team members have had the opportunity to build strong relationships with local leaders, organizations, and residents, and this is just the beginning. As the doors to the Schaumburg clinic open, Duly looks forward to strengthening those partnerships and continuing to grow alongside the community it now proudly calls home.

"The Schaumburg community will now have more options for high quality healthcare right here in Schaumburg," said Tom Dailly, Village of Schaumburg Mayor. "This is just the start of what's to come with Duly. Schaumburg is proud to have such a reputable business in our community."

To learn more about Duly Health and Care's Schaumburg clinic or schedule an appointment, visit dulyhealthandcare.com/schaumburg.

DuPage Medical Group, Ltd. dba Duly Health and Care of Northern Illinois ("Duly") is opening in this Schaumburg location.

