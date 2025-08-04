Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Traveler Care Launches Global Medical Dispatch Platform to Help Travel Insurance Companies Cut ER Claims by 80%

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Traveler Care, a breakthrough medical dispatch platform that brings urgent care directly to travelers in hotels, Airbnbs, and vacation rentals, has officially launched worldwide - offering travel insurance companies a high-impact solution to reduce avoidable emergency room and hospital claims.

Traveler care

Traveler care
traveler.care home page

A Concierge Alternative to the Emergency Room

Traveler Care connects travel insurers and their policyholders to a network of licensed, on-call providers who visit travelers in their accommodations - typically within 60-90 minutes. Conditions such as flu, food poisoning, dehydration, allergic reactions, UTIs, sprains, and wound care are treated on-site, eliminating the need for an ER visit.

"In most cases, travelers just need a doctor - not a hospital admission," said Eli Ofel, founder of Traveler Care. "We've built a scalable, insurer-ready solution that saves money and delivers a far better traveler experience."

Reduce Claims by $10,000+ Per Visit

On average, a non-emergency ER visit costs travel insurers $13,000 to $17,000. Traveler Care treats the same conditions in-room for $1,700 to $3,000 - including diagnostics like mobile X-ray, ultrasound, IV therapy, and wound treatment.

Pilot results have shown:
- 83% reduction in ER claim volume
- $10,000+ savings per case avoided
- Higher satisfaction scores among travelers

Built for Travel Insurance Partners

Traveler Care is fully designed for insurance integration - with white-label and API options available for TPAs, underwriters, and global assistance networks.

Platform features:
- Nationwide U.S. coverage (with international expansion underway)
- A robust dispatch network, for example companies like Leaa Health, Sickday, Heal, DocGo and more, any location that the travel insurance is experiencing high volume travel care will create a solution for that particular location within 60 days.
- HIPAA-compliant documentation + one-click claims integration
- Supports care delivery to hotels, Airbnbs, resorts, and serviced apartments

Now Onboarding Insurance Companies Worldwide

"We believe travel insurance companies shouldn't just pay for care - they should deliver it smarter," said Ofel. "With Traveler Care, you lower claims without compromising care."

Insurance providers, TPAs, and global assistance companies are invited to partner and deploy in-room urgent care as part of their medical benefit stack.

Contact

To schedule a private demo or receive our ROI case study:
Visit www.traveler.care
Email: partners@traveler.care
Phone: +1 (347) 733-0563

About Eli Ofel

Eli Ofel is a serial entrepreneur and visionary behind multiple AI- and tech-powered platforms in healthcare, finance, and transportation. He is the founder and CEO of Traveler Care, Run.Vet, Leaa Health, 02.Market, and Lender.Market. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, insurance workflows, and mobile logistics, Ofel brings a proven ability to bridge patient needs with scalable platform solutions - saving time, money, and lives.

Contact Information

Eli Ofel
CEO
eli@traveler.care
3477330563

.

SOURCE: Traveler care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/traveler-care-launches-global-medical-dispatch-platform-to-help-travel-insurance-companies-c-1056082

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
