Traveler Care Launches Global Medical Dispatch Platform to Help Travel Insurance Companies Cut ER Claims by 80%

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Traveler Care, a breakthrough medical dispatch platform that brings urgent care directly to travelers in hotels, Airbnbs, and vacation rentals, has officially launched worldwide - offering travel insurance companies a high-impact solution to reduce avoidable emergency room and hospital claims.

Traveler care

traveler.care home page

A Concierge Alternative to the Emergency Room

Traveler Care connects travel insurers and their policyholders to a network of licensed, on-call providers who visit travelers in their accommodations - typically within 60-90 minutes. Conditions such as flu, food poisoning, dehydration, allergic reactions, UTIs, sprains, and wound care are treated on-site, eliminating the need for an ER visit.

"In most cases, travelers just need a doctor - not a hospital admission," said Eli Ofel, founder of Traveler Care. "We've built a scalable, insurer-ready solution that saves money and delivers a far better traveler experience."

Reduce Claims by $10,000+ Per Visit

On average, a non-emergency ER visit costs travel insurers $13,000 to $17,000. Traveler Care treats the same conditions in-room for $1,700 to $3,000 - including diagnostics like mobile X-ray, ultrasound, IV therapy, and wound treatment.

Pilot results have shown:

- 83% reduction in ER claim volume

- $10,000+ savings per case avoided

- Higher satisfaction scores among travelers

Built for Travel Insurance Partners

Traveler Care is fully designed for insurance integration - with white-label and API options available for TPAs, underwriters, and global assistance networks.

Platform features:

- Nationwide U.S. coverage (with international expansion underway)

- A robust dispatch network, for example companies like Leaa Health , Sickday, Heal, DocGo and more, any location that the travel insurance is experiencing high volume travel care will create a solution for that particular location within 60 days.

- HIPAA-compliant documentation + one-click claims integration

- Supports care delivery to hotels, Airbnbs, resorts, and serviced apartments

Now Onboarding Insurance Companies Worldwide

"We believe travel insurance companies shouldn't just pay for care - they should deliver it smarter," said Ofel. "With Traveler Care, you lower claims without compromising care."

Insurance providers, TPAs, and global assistance companies are invited to partner and deploy in-room urgent care as part of their medical benefit stack.

Contact

To schedule a private demo or receive our ROI case study:

Visit www.traveler.care

Email: partners@traveler.care

Phone: +1 (347) 733-0563

About Eli Ofel

Eli Ofel is a serial entrepreneur and visionary behind multiple AI- and tech-powered platforms in healthcare, finance, and transportation. He is the founder and CEO of Traveler Care, Run.Vet, Leaa Health, 02.Market , and Lender.Market . With over 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, insurance workflows, and mobile logistics, Ofel brings a proven ability to bridge patient needs with scalable platform solutions - saving time, money, and lives.

SOURCE: Traveler care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/traveler-care-launches-global-medical-dispatch-platform-to-help-travel-insurance-companies-c-1056082