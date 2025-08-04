Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on CleanGo Innovations Inc.

New Initiatives to Raise Profile, Drive Sales Growth

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on CleanGo Innovations Inc. (OTCQB:CLGOF)(CSE:CGII)(FRA:APO.F), an emerging provider of a novel, non-toxic, biodegradable, cutting-edge suite of green-certified, easy "spray-on" cleaning products with industrial applications. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://goldmansmallcapresearch.com/opportunity-research/new-initiatives-sales-growth-to-drive-shares-to-new-highs/

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is at the forefront of developing and commercializing proprietary non-toxic, biodegradable cleaning and industrial solutions for oil services and industrial cleaning markets. Driven by a mission for environmental sustainability, CleanGo's innovative product suite is designed to deliver high performance while safeguarding the planet, serving critical cleaning needs across the oil and gas, mining, commercial, and retail sectors globally.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews this undervalued and underfollowed innovator including its potentially unique, lucrative positioning and valuation drivers.

An Innovator with a Huge Market Opportunity

Goldman commented, "In our view, CleanGo is poised to change the way oil and gas industry, along with the overall commercial sector, approaches critical industrial cleaning applications. CleanGo has a non-toxic, Green Seal Certified, easily applied spray that is cost-effective and offers a major, hidden ROI. The size of the potential markets just in the oil and gas space are projected to grow from $33.42B today to $50.24 by 2034. These include cleaning wells, tanks, tankers, and other vessels and equipment around the world."

CleanGo Offers Major Leverage and ROI to Customers

"Management estimates that there are an estimated 2 million wells globally, with approximately 400,000 of them, or one in five, clogged or stagnant. CleanGo's green solutions are vital for restoring these wells to optimal production and enhancing oil recovery," noted Goldman. "On the heels of this opportunity, we believe that as sales and implementation of the Company's products reach critical mass, CleanGo could serve as a replacement for this segment's existing methods and solutions, due to inherent advantages. These include the restoration of restoring wells to optimal production while simultaneously enhancing oil recovery. Such after-effects would serve as boon to oil producers and oil service companies, thereby increasing their ROI and production capabilities."

New Initiatives Poised to Raise Profile and Valuation

"We believe sales could reach the $10M mark by 2027. Plus, with strong gross margin and low SG&A costs, CleanGo could operate profitably with just $4M in annual sales. Our 6-month price target reflects a low 3.5x price/sales multiple on projected 2026E sales, a metric similar to that of the Russell Microcap Growth Index. Given the expected sales growth rate, and path to profit, our price target and metric could be considered conservative," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

