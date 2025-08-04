Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - FAS Windows & Doors, a trusted name in home improvement since 2005, is proud to announce its official rebranding to FAS Exteriors, reflecting the company's expanded service offerings and commitment to meeting a broader range of exterior home needs. FAS Exteriors now offers roof replacement services in addition to their trusted window and door replacement solutions. This exciting evolution marks a new chapter for the family-owned business, which remains deeply rooted in the values of quality, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service.

Since its founding two decades ago, FAS has built a strong reputation throughout Central Florida for expert window and door replacements. Now, as FAS Exteriors, the company is expanding its expertise to include roof replacement services, offering homeowners a comprehensive solution for their exterior renovation projects. Headquartered in Orlando and serving all of Central Florida, FAS Exteriors is able to meet the needs of clients more holistically now, ensuring that every aspect of their home's exterior is protected, beautiful, and energy-efficient.

"We are thrilled to introduce FAS Exteriors as a reflection of our expanded capabilities and dedication to serving our customers' evolving needs," said Larry Calise, Vice-President of FAS Exteriors. "While our name has changed, our commitment to family values and outstanding customer service remains stronger than ever. We want our clients to know that when they choose FAS Exteriors, they're choosing a partner who cares deeply about quality and satisfaction."

Looking ahead, FAS Exteriors is committed to continuing its growth and innovation in the home exterior market. The company plans to explore new technologies, sustainable materials, and expanded service lines to further enhance the homeowner experience.

"Our mission is to be the go-to exterior home improvement company in Central Florida," Calise emphasized. "We want to help our customers protect and beautify their homes with the highest standards of quality and care. As FAS Exteriors, we're excited about the future and the opportunity to serve our community in even more meaningful ways."

For more information about FAS Exteriors and its services, please visit https://www.faswd.com/.

About FAS Exteriors

Founded in 2005 as FAS Windows & Doors, FAS Exteriors is a family-owned and operated home exterior company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With offices in Winter Park, Tampa, Palm Harbor, and St. Petersburg, the company specializes in window replacement, door replacement, and roof replacement services. FAS Exteriors is committed to delivering superior craftsmanship, quality materials, and exceptional customer service to homeowners throughout Central Florida.

