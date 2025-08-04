Company's R&D reinvestments focus on Diagnostics, True Inventory, and agentic AI capabilities, while delivering measurable customer value

RELEX Solutions today shared its first half 2025 highlights, underscored by continued customer momentum and advancements across its AI-native platform. Leveraging its deep retail and supply chain planning expertise, RELEX has integrated generative AI capabilities that are delivering tangible value to customers, while establishing the foundation for agentic AI systems that will bring increased intelligence and autonomy to address the industry's most complex operational challenges.

Delivering growth and customer value

RELEX saw continued customer momentum in the first half of 2025, highlighted by 30% year-over-year growth in reported subscription revenue. This reflects sustained demand for the company's AI-native platform and the measurable value it delivers to retailers and manufacturers worldwide.

Companies continued to turn to RELEX to optimize planning and overcome complex operational challenges. Some of the customers that chose to invest or deepen investment in RELEX in 2025 can be found here.

One area of rapid adoption is the RELEX pricing and promotions solution which surpassed its full-year 2024 performance in just six months. Leading retailers across the U.S. and EMEA such as Heritage Grocers Group, Sedano's Supermarkets, El Rio Grande Latin Market, and Vallarta Supermarkets selected RELEX for its superior agility, automation, and proven business value, particularly in areas where legacy systems fall short.

This momentum underscores the growing need for integrated, AI-driven pricing and promotions. RELEX enables retailers to plan, optimize, and evaluate in-store and online campaigns while managing CPG funds. Its analytics platform analyzes consumer baskets to guide pricing actions and supports deeper collaboration with CPG companies on joint planning and trade funding.

RELEX also continues to expand its manufacturing footprint. Customers are adopting RELEX leveraging its solutions for demand sensing with ML-based forecasting, production planning with fast scenario modeling, and touchless planning at scale. Recent customers like Ford South America with its complex network is a strong testimonial to RELEX's AI- based planning. Companies such as MAAG Foods are automating over 96% of their planning decisions for certain categories, turning touchless planning into a reality.

Driving innovation across AI-native unified supply chain planning platform

RELEX's consistent R&D reinvestment continues to fuel innovation across its AI-native, unified platform. These advancements help customers navigate real-world challenges such as tariff-driven disruptions, material shortages, and the increasing demand for faster, more adaptive decision-making.

Key innovations delivered in the first half of 2025 include:

Rebot expansion: Launched in 2023, the RELEX generative AI assistant now handles over 60,000 queries per month across use cases ranging from knowledge management to plan analysis. Rebot serves as the gateway to RELEX's broader agentic AI ecosystem.

Launched in 2023, the RELEX generative AI assistant now handles over 60,000 queries per month across use cases ranging from knowledge management to plan analysis. Rebot serves as the gateway to RELEX's broader agentic AI ecosystem. Agentic AI pilots : RELEX is building an agentic AI system that applies industry best practices and operates within its no-code business rules logic environment. The pilot AI agents autonomously solve and automate routine planning processes, deliver advanced diagnostics, and free up planners to focus on strategic decision-making.

: RELEX is building an agentic AI system that applies industry best practices and operates within its no-code business rules logic environment. The pilot AI agents autonomously solve and automate routine planning processes, deliver advanced diagnostics, and free up planners to focus on strategic decision-making. RELEX Diagnostics : This capability automates root cause analysis for stockouts, spoilage, and excess inventory through AI-assisted diagnostics that proactively identify future inventory risks and provide tailored recommendations. The solution reduces manual effort while improving decision-making accuracy.

: This capability automates root cause analysis for stockouts, spoilage, and excess inventory through AI-assisted diagnostics that proactively identify future inventory risks and provide tailored recommendations. The solution reduces manual effort while improving decision-making accuracy. RELEX True Inventory: Leveraging specialized AI capabilities, this solution addresses phantom inventory challenges and improves replenishment accuracy through perpetual inventory creation, anomaly detection, and automated balance corrections.

"The strong adoption we're seeing reflects the trust our customers place in RELEX to solve their most pressing business challenges," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, group CEO and co-founder, RELEX Solutions. "We've spent two decades building a platform grounded in AI, automation, and a data architecture that captures every change, state, and outcome, both past and future. That unique foundation, combined with insights from working with hundreds of retailers and manufacturers positions us to fully leverage generative and agentic AI advancements in practical, responsible ways. The product improvements we have coming that will create tremendous value for our customers."

RELEX has also garnered continued industry analyst recognition in 2025, recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning, and in the in Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Ford South America, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, Systemair, and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804290227/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Jolene Peixoto

Vice President of Communications

RELEX Solutions

Jolene.Peixoto@relexsolutions.com