Supports TAO's Continued International Expansion by Strengthening Global Delivery Capabilities and Expanding Footprint in Highly Regulated Industries

Enhances TAO's Ability to Deliver Compliant, End-to-End Solutions from Chip Design to Cloud Deployment

TAO Digital Solutions Inc. ("TAO"), a leading provider of outcome-driven technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of DigitalSoftMinds S.R.O. ("DSM" or "DigitalSoftMinds"), a Prague-based product engineering firm specializing in end-to-end hardware and software development for highly regulated industries.

Founded in 2020, DSM has quickly built a reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions to clients across industries that include life sciences, medical devices, medical software and others all with zero tolerance for failure. From chip design to cloud deployment, DSM has the capabilities to deliver compliant, end-to end solutions with a range of expertise to support both hardware and software development across its core industry verticals.

As TAO continues to accelerate its international growth, the acquisition supports its strategic focus on both strengthening its global delivery capabilities and expanding its footprint in the life sciences, medtech and healthcare industries. By integrating DSM's deep technical expertise, chip-to-cloud capabilities and domain knowledge across its platform, TAO will now also be positioned to further enhance its ability to deliver AI-powered, compliant solutions across regulated markets.

"DigitalSoftMinds brings a unique blend of domain depth and engineering excellence that expands our subject matter expertise across healthcare, medtech and life sciences, enabling us to grow our footprint in these sectors with new chip-to-cloud capabilities," said Raj Velagapudi, Founder and CEO of TAO Digital Solutions. "Together, we will build next-generation platforms that serve the most demanding and innovative sectors globally."

Through this partnership, DSM will gain access to the full suite of TAO's Product Engineering and Data AI capabilities, along with global go-to-market capabilities; near-shore and off-shore delivery operations; capital to invest in industry accelerators; and a broad client base that includes top-tier global life sciences and medtech organizations.

In parallel, TAO will be able to integrate DSM's suite of cloud to chip services into its capability set while benefitting from the addition of DSM's highly skilled engineering team that brings a proven track record in regulated industries and deep subject-matter expertise across life sciences, embedded software, medical imaging and IoT systems.

"By partnering with TAO, we will gain access to a vast global platform with customers, capital, and delivery scale while still remaining laser-focused on our mission of delivering precision-engineered products for high-stakes environments," said Marek Lukovic, CEO of DSM. "We look forward to working together with Raj and the TAO team as we combine our deep industry expertise with TAO's vast platform and technologies for the benefit of all of our clients."

TAO's partnership with DSM marks the second acquisition the company has announced since it announced a strategic growth investment from Vesper Company in October 2024. In June, TAO acquired Software Competitiveness International, a leading provider of advanced software engineering and ICT services, which strengthened its European footprint and enhanced its capabilities in the automotive, industrial, telecommunication and aerospace software engineering industries.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TAO Digital Solutions

TAO Digital Solutions empowers businesses to excel in the digital era through innovative technology and AI-driven services and solutions. TAO's comprehensive portfolio includes product engineering, data monetization services, cybersecurity, cloud services, and payment solutions. Guided by its principles of Transformation, Automation, and Optimization, TAO's global team of 3,500+ experts identify opportunities and delivers transformative solutions across Automotive, Technology, Media, Financial, Healthcare, and Telecommunication industries. For additional details, please visit www.taodigitalsolutions.com.

About DigitalSoftMinds

DigitalSoftMinds provides end-to-end hardware and software development for highly regulated industries with zero tolerance for failure. Based in Prague, the company delivers mission-critical solutions to clients across industries including life sciences, medical devices, medical software and others. Learn more at www.digitalsoftminds.eu.

