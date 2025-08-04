poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced that five new Wuxi iData Technology Co., Ltd. barcode scanning devices will leverage its TLens® autofocus tunable optics in their Android-based T1Pro, K3Pro, T3Pro, T5 and K8Pro Series of devices. Optimized for industrial, retail and logistics warehouse data collection applications, these barcode scanners utilize TLens® ultrafast, ultralow power with constant field-of-view focusing capabilities to greatly improve scanning efficiency. poLight ASA received a purchase order worth approximately NOK 200,000 for initial mass production demand and fulfilled the order in June 2025.

iData, a global provider of intelligent IoT devices and enterprise mobility solutions, will leverage the poLight ASA TLens® autofocus tunable optics in their Android-based T1Pro, K3Pro, T3Pro, T5 and K8Pro Series of barcode scanning devices.

"iData remains committed to driving digital transformation in the machine vision industry," said Mr. Wang Zhenxi (Hammer), President of iData. "The company leverages innovative hardware devices and integrated solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer service. Implementing advanced technology such as the poLight TLens® enables us to delivery exceptional imaging capabilities."

"We are impressed by iData's new series of barcode scanning devices and are delighted to add another innovative barcode player to our reference list," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight. "This design-win marks the 23rd barcode scanner machine vision devices across seven different customers to implement our unique TLens®. We see positive progress in the machine vision/barcode scanner market, with durable, multi-series devices relying on our tunable optics to handle challenging 3D and AI-based imaging scenarios. As a strategic growth market for our company, we look forward to continued profitability in this use case."

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens® which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens® enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com.

About Wuxi iData Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuxi iData Technology Co., Ltd. is a global provider of intelligent IoT devices and enterprise mobility solutions, committed to helping customers succeed through smart hardware innovation. iData products are widely deployed in over 100 industry verticals, including logistics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation, energy, and utilities. With a footprint covering 100+ countries, iData works with ecosystem partners to promote the digitalization, interconnection, and intelligence of frontline data capture.

By combining high-performance devices with scenario-specific software integration, iData enables organizations to enhance productivity and decision-making across their operations. For more information, please visit https://www.idataglobal.com/.

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: +47 90 87 63 98