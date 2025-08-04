International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Announces Ninth Annual 'Leave Your Mark' Grant Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to be accepting applications for its annual Leave Your Mark Grant. In its ninth year, the Leave Your Mark initiative is designed to invest in causes addressed by mission and social good organizations around the world. Grant applications will be accepted August 1 through September 12, 2025.

IMG will be granting funds to five winners - two mission or social good organizations and three individuals participating in a mission, volunteer, or service trip. The two winning organizations will receive $3,500 each, and the three winning individuals will receive $1,000 each.

To apply for IMG's Leave Your Mark Grant, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video that describes why their mission or service trip is important, how they're working to overcome current obstacles facing the world, and how this grant will help support their global outreach efforts.

"Each year, we are inspired by the incredible work being done by the individuals and organizations that apply for the Leave Your Mark Grant," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "This grant opportunity allows us to support those who are making a tangible difference in communities around the world, and we're proud to continue this tradition for the ninth year."

Mission of Hope, a 2024 winning organization of the Leave Your Mark Grant, used the funds to support their nutrition program in Haiti and provided meals to 350 children for an entire year. GAIA Vaccine Foundation, the second 2024 winning organization, used the funds to provide free HIV testing to more than 1,000 expectant mothers in West Africa.

The 2024 individual winners used their funds to support several initiatives including farming education in Kenya, religious mission work along the Amazon River, and care for orphaned children with disabilities in Ukraine.

To apply for this year's Leave Your Mark Grant, visit https://www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark. The deadline for all applications is September 12, 2025, and winners will be announced October 16, 2025.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com .

