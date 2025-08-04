Company assembles a globally renowned team of clinical and corporate experts to drive commercial expansion, scale its multi-cancer testing platform, and shape the future of early cancer detection

Dxcover, a clinical-stage oncology diagnostics company developing and commercializing its Multiomic Spectral Analysis platform (MOSA-Dx), today announced the strategic expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Board of Directors. These appointments bring world-class expertise across neurology, gynaecological and pancreatic oncology, clinical statistics, artificial intelligence, and commercial diagnostics strengthening Dxcover's position as it enters its next phase of clinical translation and commercial growth.

Scientific Advisory Board Gains International Clinical Leadership

Dxcover has appointed three globally recognised clinicians and researchers to its SAB:

Professor Katy Peters MD PhD, Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Duke University Medical Center, is a renowned expert in neuro-oncology and clinical trial design. She brings deep knowledge of brain cancer care pathways and is actively engaged in translational research to bring diagnostic innovations to the clinic.

Professor Emma Crosbie MBChB(Hons) PhD MRCOG, Professor of Gynaecological Oncology at The University of Manchester and NIHR Research Professor, is an internationally respected clinician-scientist focused on early detection and prevention of endometrial and ovarian cancers. Her clinical trial experience and biomarker research expertise will support Dxcover's development of early detection strategies.

Professor William E. Fisher MD FACS, Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs and Director of the Elkins Pancreas Center at Baylor College of Medicine, is a leading authority in pancreatic surgery and oncology. His insights into high-mortality, hard-to-detect cancers will inform Dxcover's pathway to address urgent clinical needs in pancreatic cancer diagnostics.

They join existing SAB members:

Professor Paul Brennan MB BChir FRCS(Ed) PhD, Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Edinburgh and a globally recognised expert in brain cancer diagnostics. Professor Brennan has been instrumental in leading multiple clinical trials focused on the early detection and surgical management of brain tumours. His collaboration with Dxcover has contributed significantly to the development of real-world evidence supporting the platform's ability to triage patients presenting with brain cancer symptoms in primary care.

Dr. Luke Pike MD DPhil, a Radiation Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), specialising in CNS malignancies. Dr. Pike brings a unique blend of clinical oncology expertise and real-world insights into US payer pathways, diagnostic adoption, and clinical utility. His contributions support Dxcover's strategy to align its scientific development with healthcare system needs and reimbursement models in the United States.

Board of Directors Enhanced with Commercial and AI Leadership

To support its US expansion and revenue-stage growth, Dxcover has appointed two new Non-Executive Directors with significant industry experience:

Marc Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Altoida, is a seasoned health technology executive with over 25 years' experience leading diagnostics, software, and AI-powered platforms. He has successfully driven multiple FDA-cleared and CE-marked products through development, approval, and commercial scale-up. At Altoida, Marc leads the development of digital biomarkers for neurological diseases using artificial intelligence and real-world data experience directly aligned with Dxcover's mission to deliver accessible, AI-driven cancer detection tools.

Stacy Chick, is an experienced global commercial life sciences executive, advising Dxcover since 2021. As Chief Commercial Officer for Inivata (acquired by NeoGenomics) and Kiyatec, Stacy successfully transitioned diagnostic innovations from research to commercial stage, developed markets, built commercial operations, and scaled revenues at optimal reimbursement rates. She previously led area sales, operations, analytics and market access teams at Sanofi. Her strategic insights into global market access, reimbursement, and commercial scaling will guide Dxcover through its go-to-market strategy and CLIA rollout.

Building Momentum for Global Impact in Early Cancer Detection

Professor Matthew J. Baker, CEO and inventor of Dxcover, commented:

"We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of scientific and commercial leaders to Dxcover. Their deep clinical insight and strategic expertise will be instrumental as we expand access to our platform, broaden its diagnostic menu into additional cancer types, pursue regulatory milestones, and deliver our technology into the hands of physicians and their patients globally."

About Dxcover Limited

Dxcover's proprietary PANAROMIC Platform shines light on the difficulty of early cancer diagnosis. By utilizing a multiomic spectral analysis (MOSA-Dx) approach to detect cancer, the platform can detect the presence of disease with minute volumes of liquid sample, with a turnaround time of one day. This technology goes beyond other liquid biopsy methods by harnessing the power of AI to capture the promise of the multiome, allowing early-stage detection of a range of solid tumours. Dxcover's unique AI algorithms are built on data; over 9000 patients and 250,000 spectra ensure robust diagnostic performance that can be tuned for high sensitivity or specificity. The test result is designed to be a valuable tool for clinicians to make rapid and appropriate patient management decisions. Dxcover's proprietary technology is patented globally.

Dxcover's HQ is in Glasgow, UK, with their USA HQ located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dxcover's vision is to be the world leader in liquid biopsy and artificial intelligence in the early detection of cancer for better survival and quality of life. The mission is to deploy the Dxcover Platform for the triage of high-mortality and hard to diagnose cancers in high-risk populations, enabling access to value-based cancer care.

