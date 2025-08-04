P-n-T Data Corp. Launches Post-n-Track Gen 3 to De-Risk Healthcare Data Sharing and Residency

Combating healthcare data cyber risk at the source by eliminating unnecessary PHI/PII exposure

MIDDLETOWN, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / P-n-T Data Corp., a provider of managed services for healthcare data sharing, today announced the launch of Post-n-Track Gen 3, the next-generation of the company's data service that enables secure, private, and uninterrupted healthcare data sharing while helping eliminate unnecessary PHI/PII exposure, data residency, and costly operational disruptions.

Post-n-Track Gen 3 is built for healthcare organizations including payers, providers, TPAs, analytics vendors, government agencies, and revenue cycle partners that need to share HIPAA-regulated data across sources, recipients, formats, content and requirements quickly and securely.

Unlike legacy clearinghouses and data exchange platforms, Post-n-Track Gen 3 is designed to combat the root cause of healthcare cybersecurity risk: unnecessary PHI/PII exposure. By eliminating the retention of sensitive data in transit, at rest, or within user portals, the service helps healthcare organizations reduce their attack surface while maintaining data ownership, operational speed and accuracy.

"Cyber breach risk in healthcare is at an all-time high, driven by a complex ecosystem with too many points of exposure. This creates organizational stress, service disruptions, and diminished trust," said G. Allen DeGraw, Founder and CEO of P-n-T Data Corp. "Post-n-Track Gen 3 helps move the industry from high risk to high trust by eliminating unnecessary PHI/PII exposure. At P-n-T Data Corp., we don't retain, store, or use customer and patient data - we secure and deliver it. The launch of Gen 3 reflects our role as a data guardian, not a data owner, and represents our commitment to achieving a zero-risk data sharing and residency environment."

Post-n-Track Gen 3 offers built-in advantages including:

No PHI/PII persisting in transit or at rest

No data portals containing PHI/PII

Resilient AWS-based multi-zone infrastructure with intelligent routing and failover

Real-time alerting and reporting through metadata - not PHI/PII

Third-party audit verification and compliance certifications

Simple to adopt, requiring no long-term agreement, or exclusivity - and onboarding is supported by a 100% U.S.-based team.

This launch marks the next chapter in P-n-T Data Corp.'s mission to reduce risk and complexity in healthcare data sharing. With 20 years of operational experience and a deep understanding of data governance, the company provides managed services for EDI, clinical data, analytics, and AI workflows that demand security, speed, integrity, and resilience.

For more information about Post-n-Track Gen 3, contact sales@PNTData.com or 860-502-3410.

About P-n-T Data Corp.

P-n-T Data Corp. is a provider of managed data services for sharing mission-critical healthcare data and combating cyber risk by eliminating unnecessary PHI/PII exposure. As data guardians, not data owners, we provide managed services that support EDI, clinical data, analytics and AI operations. Our flagship service, Post-n-Track Gen 3, enables direct "posting" and "tracking" of HIPAA-regulated data between healthcare organizations without unnecessary storage or residency risk. Trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations over 20 years of operational experience, P-n-T Data Corp. is 100% U.S.-based and proud to be a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

Learn more at PnTData.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Press contact:

Dave Anderson

President

Anderson Interactive

dave@andersoni.com

