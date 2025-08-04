Manila, Philippines and Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - On August 1st, Gebrüder Weiss established a new country organization in the Philippines, expanding its presence in Asia. This strategic move by the international transport and logistics company responds to the growing economic importance of the island nation and further expands its regional network. The logistics provider also recently announced the opening of another new country operation in Thailand.

"The Philippines offers great economic potential. With this new country organization, we are creating additional transport connections for our customers to this high-growth market, while strengthening our network in Asia," says Michael Zankel, Gebrüder Weiss's Regional Manager for East Asia and Oceania.

The Philippines is the tenth-largest economy in Asia in terms of gross domestic product. The Philippines maintains close foreign trade relations with the USA, China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, among others - all countries in which Gebrüder Weiss has an organizational presence. In 2024, the country achieved an export volume of around $73 billion, while imports totaled just under $135 billion. Electronic products, consumer goods, food, and raw materials from the Philippines are in particularly high demand.

The first Gebrüder Weiss site in the Philippines is located in the capital city of Manila. From there, a team of 14 will handle international air and sea freight transport, manage customs processes, and coordinate national land transport.

"In the coming years, we aim to expand our services, particularly offering logistics solutions for key industries such as high-tech, automotive, and consumer goods," Regional Manager Michael Zankel went on to say.

The Manila metropolitan area is the industrial and economic center of the Philippines, boasting direct connections to international seaports and Ninoy Aquino Airport. The city's central location between free trade zones such as Clark, Subic, and Cavite makes the Philippine capital an ideal starting point for logistics activities.

Growing network in Asia and Oceania

With its entry into the Philippine market, Gebrüder Weiss is now active in ten countries in East and Southeast Asia and Oceania. These include Australia, Greater China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The regional network now comprises 36 locations, with approximately 800 employees, including those in the Philippines.





Gebrüder Weiss opens a new branch in the Philippines. The Manila team pictured together (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Michael Zankel, Gebrüder Weiss's Regional Manager for East Asia, and Oceania (Source: Gebrüder Weiss/Serra).

Gebrüder Weiss's network in Asia and Oceania comprises 36 locations. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Gebrüder Weiss locations in Oceania (Source: Gebrüder Weiss).

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than half a millennium. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide range of environmental, economic, and social initiatives and is recognized as a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and efficient strategic solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

