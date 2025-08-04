Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD), a holdings company, is pleased to announce that it has officially been approved and is now trading on the OTCID tier of the OTCMarkets platform. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to increase transparency, expand institutional visibility, and enhance long-term shareholder value.

As a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tradewinds Universal's successful listing on the OTCID tier provides shareholders with additional market visibility, broader institutional awareness, and simplified trade execution through U.S. brokerage platforms and data feeds. The upgrade also ensures standardized and accurate trading data, enabling more efficient execution for both individual and institutional investors. Investors can now easily access quotes and comprehensive company information through the OTC Markets website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TRWD/overview.

"Being approved for the OTCID tier is a strong validation of our commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder transparency," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "This listing enhances our exposure to the investment community and strengthens our foundation as we expand our business operations."

Strategic Outlook and Diversification

With its beginnings in the health and nutrition space through its initial holding, UP Proteins, Tradewinds Universal is now preparing to broaden its portfolio beyond the nutrition sector. The company believes diversification is essential to building a resilient business model and driving sustained shareholder value.

TRWD has identified several potential acquisition targets in industries considered to be recession-resistant, offering both stability and growth potential amid ongoing economic uncertainty. The company remains focused on an acquisition strategy, preserving shareholder equity while scaling operations in a disciplined and sustainable manner.

Forward Momentum

This strategic milestone aligns with Tradewinds Universal's long-term goal of becoming a trusted, growth-focused public company. As it moves forward, TRWD will continue to leverage its public status and the advantages of the OTCID platform to identify, acquire, and grow high-potential businesses that can thrive in all economic conditions. The company's acquisition roadmap is a key driver in its goal of qualifying for a future uplisting to a major exchange.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market, and Pink Limited Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

