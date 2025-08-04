Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
04.08.2025 15:48 Uhr
Harvard Professor Joseph Fuller joins Hakluyt's board of directors

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Joseph Fuller, Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School, to our board of directors.

Professor Fuller is a distinguished academic and leader in the field of workforce strategy and organisational innovation. He currently serves as Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School, where he co-founded and co-leads the school's Managing the Future of Work project, and Harvard's Project on the Workforce. Previously, he co-founded the Monitor Group - now Deloitte Monitor - and led its consulting operations until 2006. He also sits on the boards of Aera Technology and Helios Consulting, and is chair of the board of trustees at Western Governors University.

Chair of the board Lord Paul Deighton KBE said: "I am delighted to welcome Professor Fuller to the Hakluyt board, and we are all very much looking forward to working with him. His deep expertise in leadership development, global governance and organisational transformation will be invaluable as we continue to support Hakluyt's success and growth. His outstanding track record - as a scholar, entrepreneur and board member, aligns perfectly with Hakluyt's work helping business leaders navigate uncertainty with clarity and insight."

Professor Fuller said: "I am honoured to join Hakluyt's board, and look forward to supporting the company in its mission of guiding clients through complex strategic challenges. I am looking forward to drawing on my experience as both a business leader and an academic at Harvard Business School in supporting this exceptional business in the next phase of its very impressive development."

Managing partner Thomas Ellis added: "It is a privilege to welcome Joe to our board. His unique perspectives and deep experience will be of tremendous value to Hakluyt and our clients, and I am very excited to be working alongside him."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harvard-professor-joseph-fuller-joins-hakluyts-board-of-directors-302520747.html

