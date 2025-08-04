Anzeige
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
04.08.25 | 08:20
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYCE INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYCE INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.08.2025 15:54 Uhr
1 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyce International Plc - PDMR notification

Nyce International Plc - PDMR notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Farzad Peyman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

NYCE International Plc

b)

LEI

984500A15FX570FFD891

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00125

25,000,000

£0.0015

333,333

£0.002

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

Aggregated volume

Price

25,833,333

£32,750

e)

Date of the transaction

30/07/2025

01/08/2025

04/08/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

AQSE Growth Market


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.