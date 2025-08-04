Mindbreeze, a global leader in AI-powered knowledge management solutions, introduced integrated support for multimodal Large Language Models (LLMs) to its flagship product, Mindbreeze InSpire. This enhancement enables enterprises to seamlessly process and analyze mixed data types-including text, images, videos, and audio files-within a single product.

"Mindbreeze InSpire applies enterprise-grade AI to analyze text, images, videos, and audio files," said Daniel Fallmann, Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "This upgrade extends our capabilities in applying multimodal AI to real-world enterprise data and use cases, empowering organizations with fast, reliable, and trustworthy insights to drive their most critical business processes."

With multimodal LLMs now built directly into Mindbreeze InSpire, organizations can automatically transcribe and summarize audio and video content and understand embedded multimedia within documents. This built-in capability streamlines the understanding of enterprise data, reduces manual effort, and supports critical business decisions.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the United States. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804588328/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Britney Chandler

+1 (312) 300-6745

pr@mindbreeze.com