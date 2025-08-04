Automotive AI Market worth $38.45 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive AI market is projected to grow from USD 18.83 billion in 2025 to USD 38.45 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The automotive AI market is growing with the rise of autonomous vehicles significantly boosting demand for AI technologies that enable real-time decision-making and advanced perception. Additionally, the exponential growth of in-vehicle data is driving the need for intelligent systems that can process and act on complex information rapidly. Key players such as Tesla (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Mobileye (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US) continue to innovate, positioning the market for significant expansion in the coming years.

By technology, deep learning segment to account for largest market share in 2025

The deep learning segment accounts for the largest share in the automotive AI market and is expected to grow at a high rate due to its unparalleled capability to process massive volumes of real-world driving data and enable high-accuracy decision-making. Deep learning algorithms are central to core automotive AI functionalities such as object detection, path planning, sensor fusion, and in-cabin monitoring. With the growing integration of high-resolution sensors and the surge in data-driven vehicle intelligence, OEMs are increasingly relying on deep neural networks to train autonomous systems in complex and dynamic environments. Furthermore, the rising demand for Level 2 and above autonomy, coupled with advancements in GPU and AI accelerator hardware, is accelerating the adoption of deep learning frameworks. This position is deep learning as a foundational technology for scaling intelligent mobility solutions across passenger and commercial vehicle platforms.

AD/ADAS to be largest application of automotive AI market during forecast period

The AD/ADAS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the automotive AI market in 2030 due to its pivotal role in enhancing vehicle safety, meeting stringent regulatory mandates, and bridging the transition from manual to autonomous driving. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems have become foundational across vehicle classes, with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, and driver monitoring systems now integrated as standard or optional in most new models. The increasing push from governments and safety organizations to reduce road accidents and fatalities has accelerated OEM adoption of AI-powered safety technologies. Moreover, the widespread availability of sensor data, improvements in real-time AI processing, and consumer demand for convenience and reduced driving fatigue are reinforcing the dominance of AD/ADAS. As automakers move toward Level 3 and Level 4 autonomy, AD/ADAS remains the cornerstone application for real-world AI deployment in vehicles, sustaining its lead in both volume and value.

Automotive AI market in North America to witness significant growth during the forecast period

North America is poised for sustained growth in the automotive AI industry, driven by a strong ecosystem of leading OEMs, AI chipmakers, cloud providers, and mobility startups actively developing autonomous, connected, and software-defined vehicles. The region benefits from robust R&D investments, favorable regulatory support for autonomous vehicle testing, and early consumer adoption of AI-enabled features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and predictive maintenance tools. As AI becomes integral to in-cabin personalization, fleet optimization, and over-the-air updates, US-based technology giants like NVIDIA Corporation (US), Tesla (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US) are accelerating the deployment of AI across the mobility value chain. Additionally, cross-border integration with Canada and Mexico through the USMCA trade agreement is supporting North America's positioning as a unified hub for AI-powered automotive innovation and scalable production.

North America continues to serve as a global epicenter for automotive AI innovation, driven by a robust convergence of technology leadership, advanced mobility infrastructure, and regulatory progress. Major US-based OEMs and tech giants are forming cross-sector partnerships to accelerate AI deployment across vehicle platforms. Companies such as General Motors, Ford, and Tesla are pioneering Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous features using in-house AI stacks and real-world driving data. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley-based firms like NVIDIA Corporation (US), Waymo (US), and Aurora Innovations, Inc. (US) are enabling AI-first architectures, offering advanced perception, path planning, and simulation capabilities that directly feed into next-gen ADAS and AV systems. The availability of edge AI chipsets, cloud training infrastructure, and OTA software updates have positioned the region at the forefront of AI scalability.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the automotive AI companies include Tesla (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Mobileye (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US).

