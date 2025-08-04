AI SDR Market $15.01 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global AI SDR Market size is projected to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2030 from USD 4.12 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020-2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Model, Sales Channel, Use Case, End User, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered HubSpot (US), Salesforce (US), Dialpad (US), Salesloft (US), 6Sense (US), ZoomInfo (US), Apollo.io (US), OpenAI (US), Clari (US), Cognism (UK), Microsoft (US), GupShup (US), Outreach (US), Vidyard (Canada), Plivo (US), Qualified (US), Otter.ai (US), Conversica (US), Klenty (India), Reply.io (US), Seamless.ai (US), Waalaxy (France), Common Room (US), Artisan AI (US), UserGems (US), Scratchpad (US), Clay (US), Unify (Germany), Lyzr AI (US), Humantic AI (US), Relevance AI (Australia), Regie.ai (US), Salesforge (Estonia), 11x AI (UK), Floworks (US), Warmly (US), Luru (US), AiSDR (US), Bluebirds (US), ChaseLabs (UK), SuperRep.ai (US), SuperAGI (US), Instantly (US), Persana AI (US), Factors.ai (US), and Saleshandy (India)

The adoption of human-AI engagement models is enabling sales teams to balance automation with personalized interactions, improving overall efficiency. Intent-based prospecting is another key factor, helping organizations identify high-value leads through behavioral signals and predictive analytics. Additionally, the ability to deliver personalization at scale is transforming outbound efforts, allowing SDRs to engage large volumes of prospects with tailored messaging, driving stronger conversion rates, and accelerating top-of-funnel performance.

Lead generation & qualification will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Generating and qualifying leads to the core focus of AI SDR adoption, as companies seek to improve pipeline efficiency and conversion outcomes. AI systems analyze large datasets to identify high-fit prospects, enrich contact information, and score leads based on intent and engagement signals. This reduces manual effort while enabling SDRs to prioritize outreach more effectively. With consistent pressure to accelerate revenue cycles, lead generation and qualification continue to dominate use case investment across AI-driven sales development workflows.

Healthcare & life sciences is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Healthcare and life sciences are experiencing the highest growth rate in the AI SDR Market due to rising demand for precision outreach in highly regulated, information-intensive sales cycles. AI SDR tools help streamline prospecting across hospitals, clinics, and research institutions by automating lead qualification and delivering compliant, personalized communication. As the sector increasingly adopts digital engagement models, AI-driven sales development enables faster rep access to decision-makers, accelerating pipeline generation and reducing manual effort.

North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America holds the largest market share in the AI SDR landscape, supported by high enterprise adoption, advanced CRM ecosystems, and strong demand for sales automation. Vendors such as Outreach and Salesloft play a pivotal role by offering AI-driven tools that streamline prospecting, lead scoring, and engagement. The region's mature digital infrastructure and emphasis on data-driven sales execution continue to drive widespread deployment of scalable AI SDR platforms.

Top Key Companies in AI SDR Market:

The major players in the AI SDR Market include HubSpot (US), Salesforce (US), 11x AI (UK), Artisan AI (US), Luru (US), AiSDR (US), Lyzr AI (US), Floworks (US), Common Room (US), Salesforge (Estonia), and Qualified (US).

