Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Completes Acquisition of Blaich Automation GmbH, Establishing First Automated Logic Field Office in Germany

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced that it has acquired Blaich Automation GmbH as an Automated Logic field office. Blaich Automation is a German provider of integrated automation solutions for buildings, industrial systems and media technologies. Automated Logic is a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions.

The acquisition establishes Automated Logic's first owned controls field office in Germany, significantly expanding its intelligent building automation capabilities in Europe's largest economy. Blaich Automation delivers advanced, custom-engineered control systems across mission-critical sectors including data centers, pharmaceuticals, and industrial facilities.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step in strengthening Automated Logic's presence in Central Europe and expanding our ability to deliver integrated, intelligent building solutions in high-performance, high-demand sectors," said Karl Boerner, Managing Director, Central Europe, Carrier Commercial Climate Solutions Europe. "Blaich's technical expertise and strong reputation for delivery align perfectly with Automated Logic's global capabilities and commitment to helping customers optimize building performance, energy efficiency, and operational resilience."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered near Stuttgart, Blaich Automation specializes in the design, programming, and integration of unified control platforms that connect building management, industrial automation and media technologies. The company is known for its ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions tailored to complex operational and regulatory environments.

"Joining Carrier as an Automated Logic field office represents an exciting new chapter for Blaich Automation," said Daniel Blaich, Founder and CEO of Blaich Automation. "Automated Logic's leadership in intelligent building technologies and our shared commitment to innovation and quality will enable us to expand our impact and deliver even greater value to our customers across Germany and beyond."

As part of Automated Logic, Blaich's existing leadership and team will remain in place, continuing to serve customers from their base in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements?in climate solutions such as?temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit?corporate.carrier.com?or?follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

About Automated Logic Corporation

Automated Logic Corporation provides innovative building-management solutions that maximize energy efficiency and sustainable building operation while ensuring comfort. Its intuitive products control and monitor building functions such as heating, air conditioning and lighting for commercial office, education, health care, government and data center markets through a global network of independent dealers and field offices. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions. For more information, visit www.automatedlogic.com or follow Automated Logic on LinkedIn .

