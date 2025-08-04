Critical Metals Corp. Announces Exceptionally High Grades of both Gallium & Rare Earth Elements Results at its Tanbreez Project in Greenland

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to report outstanding assay results from recent as well as historical diamond drilling programs in southern Greenland.

Commenting on the assay results, Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Company, said:

"These exceptional results underscore the strategic value of Tanbreez as a rare earth and gallium project with scale, grade, and a high proportion of critical heavy rare earths. With China's ban on gallium exports to the United States, securing domestic sources of these critical minerals has become paramount for U.S. defense capabilities and national security. Our gallium results, combined with our rare earth grades, position Tanbreez as a strategically important asset for Western supply chains. The progress we've made, processing all 2024 drill cores, submitting 50% of samples for assay, and already completing over 1,200 meters of drilling as part of our 2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade program, puts us in a strong position to build on our significant resource base. With further assays pending and more drilling underway, we see strong potential to grow the scale and world class nature of the project's mineral inventory."

TANBREEZ PROJECT DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

New diamond drill assay results from ten holes: Gallium Oxide from 80 ppm to 140 ppm TREO range from 0.32% to 0.89%, with 27% HREO Holes drilled in 2010 within the Hill Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate Assays were for partially sampled holes; remaining sections planned







These results add to the previously announced high-grade gallium results of up to 147 ppm Ga2O3 discovered at Area G, released on November 26, 2024 and available at this link.

Summary of Tanbreez historic drilling results confirming High-Grade TREO 0.38% to 0.51% with 28% HREO at the Fjord Deposit and 0.42% to 0.48% with 26% HREO at the Hill Deposit

All 2024 drill cores processed, with approximately 50% of samples in ALS Perth for assaying

2025 Fjord Resource Upgrade Diamond Drilling program - five holes completed to date for 1,250 meters.









Figure 1. View of the Tanbreez Project and the exploration Team 2025

New Assay Results from 2010 drilling at the Hill Deposit

Ten diamond drill holes that were drilled in 2010 at the upper layer of the Hill Deposit were assayed for the first time by ALS Metallurgical in June 2025 for a full suite of rare earth elements and other metals including gallium. The Company notes that the assaying of historical drill cores from the Rimbal period (2007-2013) is nearing completion, and future news flow will primarily consist of current drilling results from the 2024-2025 campaigns.

The collar positions and weighted average assays for each hole are shown in tables 1 and 2. Weighting was based on the sum of drill intercept length multiplied by the assay value divided by the total length. All holes are vertical and represent true thickness of the kakortokite. The drill hole samples were used for geochemical and geotechnical analysis, with selected intervals sent to the laboratory. The company will assay the remaining sections at a later stage. Refer to Table 1 and 2, and JORC Table 1, Appendix 2 and 3.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Depth [m] 10-D02 453,839 6,748,068 396 -90 0 30 10-D05 454,300 6,748,059 435 -90 0 30 10-D07 453,809 6,748,142 378 -90 0 30 10-D09 454,145 6,748,149 418 -90 0 30 10-D12 453,920 6,748,220 361 -90 0 30 10-D14 454,084 6,748,219 387 -90 0 30 10-D16 454,240 6,748,220 401 -90 0 30 10-D18 454,040 6,748,300 372 -90 0 30 10-D22 454,361 6,748,306 394 -90 0 30 10-D24 454,001 6,748,367 344 -90 0 30

Table 1 - 2010 geotechnical and geochemical diamond drill hole collar positions





Figure 2. Fjord and Hill Deposits and 2025 Diamond Drilling Program





Figure 3. Diamond Drill Hole DDH25-02, July 2025

Current 2025 exploration program

On 20 January 2025, the Company announced the REE drilling results from the 2024 diamond drilling program conducted over the Fjord prospect at the Tanbreez Project. The drilling program consisted of 16 holes with a total cumulative length of up to 2,200 m. This confirmatory drill program was designed to optimize the resource for future production capacity and to extend the mine life of the Tanbreez Project.

Additional 2024 diamond drilling core samples have been processed for assaying with 7 drill holes awaiting reporting. The results of these assays will be released once ALS Metallurgical in Perth complete the ICP Fusion analysis for REE, HREE and associated metal oxides, including gallium oxide, which is expected to occur by the middle of September.

Core samples from a further 8 diamond holes are in transit from Greenland to Perth, with results expected in the middle of October.

The Company recently announced a series of historical diamond drilling results on 28 March 2025, 12 May 2025, 20 May 2025 and 11 June 2025 proving a compelling high-grade TREO and HREO comparison results for deep diamond drill holes to the results for 2024 drilling, (see Tables 1 and 2 and Figure 4).





Figure 6. 2025 Diamond Drill Hole drill core DDH25-02 with Company Geologists





Figure 7. 2025 Diamond Drill Hole drill core DDH25-02, close up showing mauve eudialyte in the kakortokite host

The drill core has not been assayed and used in this image as a visual estimate only

Hole ID From To Interval Total Depth TREO HREO ZrO 2 Ta 2 O 5 Nb 2 O 5 (m) (m) (m) (%) (%) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) FJORD DEPOSIT AREA DDH-07-06 23.32 70.97 47.65 99.00 0.38 % 28 % 1.35 % 101 DDH-07-07 3.99 103.32 99.33 111.00 0.43 % 28 % 1.50 % 99 DDH-07-08 4.38 122.75 118.37 171.00 0.49 % 29 % 1.79 % 101 DDH-07-09 3.65 76.60 72.96 168.00 0.51 % 29 % 1.90 % 96 DDH-07-10 3.08 136.69 133.61 150.00 0.41 % 28 % 1.54 % 102 DDH-07-11 1.26 249.00 247.75 249.00 0.33 % 27 % 0.82 % 67 DDH-07-12 1.52 78.02 76.50 78.00 0.41 % 29 % 1.40 % 70 DDH-13-001 - 52.00 52.00 51.50 0.43 % 26 % 1.70 % 1750 DDH-13-003 - 43.00 43.00 52.00 0.41 % 27 % 1.67 % 1790 DDH-13-009 - 59.00 59.00 64.00 0.48 % 27 % 1.91 % 1920 DDH-13-011 - 60.50 60.50 62.00 0.49 % 27 % 1.93 % 1920 DDH-13-012 - 52.00 52.00 80.00 0.39 % 27 % 1.51 % 1600 DDH-13-015A - 65.00 65.00 72.00 0.41 % 26 % 1.58 % 1660 DDH-13-015B - 46.00 46.00 52.00 0.38 % 27 % 1.53 % 1520 DDH-13-016 3.00 41.95 38.95 68.00 0.49 % 28 % 1.93 % 2010 A1-24 - 40.00 40.00 40.00 0.47 % 27 % 1.82 % 131 1850 Weighted Average 1,252.62 0.42 % 28 % 1.49 % 90 1800 HILL DEPOSIT AREA DDH-07-13 2.51 81.63 79.12 85.20 0.46 % 27 % 1.23 % 69 DDH-07-14 2.11 243.00 240.89 243.00 0.48 % 29 % 1.57 % 68 DX-02 0 195.00 195.00 195.00 0.42 % 24 % 0.91 % 63 1290 D306-13 0 269.00 269.00 328.00 0.45 % 27 % 1.70 % 2480 DX-01 0 220.00 220.00 338.00 0.42 % 24 % 2.45 % 73 1170 Weighted Average 1004.01 0.45 % 26 % 1.64 % 90 1800

Table 3 - Recent Drill Hole Results (announced 18 March 2025, 28 March 2025, 12 May 2025 and 9 June 2025) - holes DDH-07-06 to DDH-07-10 were drilled from the same collar location, BDL= Below Detection limit, NA = Not Assayed

Figure 8. Proposed 2025 Diamond Drill Hole DDH25-05,05A, 06, 07, 08 and drilled Diamond Drill Hole 2024 DDH P-24, awaiting assay results

The Mineral Resource Upgrade Drilling Program

The Company announced on 24 June 2025 that CRML had executed a US$2.0M diamond drill hole contract designed to increasing the existing Mineral Resource Estimate over the Fjord Eudialyte Deposit which presently has an Indicated Resource of 8.76MT and an Inferred Resource of 13.8MT, totalling 22.56MT.

The resource drilling will test extensions of the current Fjord Eudialyte Deposit to the Northeast and Southwest areas of approximately 6200 square meters above the existing Fjord Deposit (see Figures 2,7 and 8).





Figure 9. Proposed Diamond Drill collars in white star bursts and actual collars in white circles for extension resource drilling June July 2025

DDH Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev (m) Azimuth Dip EOH A1-24 452648 6748255 19 0 90 40 A2-24 452648 6748256 19 0 90 41 X-24 452655 6748246 18 56 60 68 B-24 452672 6748355 7 0 90 61.3 C-24 452725 6748305 21 0 90 65.25 D-24 452782 6748350 28 0 90 85.7 E-24 452726 6748410 9 0 90 62.3 F-24 452866 6748303 68 0 90 107.45 G-24 452722 6748352 12 0 90 65 H-24 452951 6748331 77 0 90 150 O-24 452851 6748419 29 0 90 57.96 P-24 453123 6748575 43 0 90 97.84 AS-24 453517 6748942 21 0 90 122.45 K-24 453182 6747925 320 0 90 203.22 Y-24 454853 6749069 314 0 90 185.7 Z-24 454527 6750156 98 140 60 166.5

Table 4 - 2024 diamond drilling statistics

To date, the company is pleased to announce approximately 1500m has been drilled of the targeted 2000m and it is expected the drilling program will be extended beyond 2500m as better than expected kakortokite is found deeper than the designed parameters.

At the date of this publication, we are currently on DDH25-05A at a depth of 221m.

DDH Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev (m) Azimuth Dip EOH 25-01 453227 6748011 302 0 90 197 25-02 453336 6748046 305 0 90 192.7 25-03 453424 6748100 300 315 60 250.5 25-04 453600 6748201 300 300 60 230 25-05 453750 6748320 300 0 90 281 25-05A 453745 6748315 300 290 60 (295 )

Table 5 - 2025 Diamond Drilling Collar table (actual drilling to 1 August 2025)





Figure 10. Diamond Drill Hole DDH25-01 with drilling crew and Tanbreez exploration geologists

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Total Depth TREO% HREO% Ga 2 O 3 (ppm) HfO 2 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Th (ppm) U (ppm) ZrO 2 (%) 10-D02 0.00 2.00 2.00 30.00 0.32% 28.44% 89 215 958 60 17 9 1.21 10-D05 0.00 7.40 7.40 30.00 0.80% 27.29% 104 543 2153 143 42 22 3.04 10-D07 0.00 11.00 11.00 30.00 0.59% 24.30% 113 379 1661 101 38 17 2.12 10-D09 0.00 11.70 11.70 30.00 0.51% 22.64% 115 318 1405 84 37 16 1.74 10-D12 0.00 2.00 2.00 30.00 0.29% 25.39% 116 184 894 56 31 13 1.01 10-D14 0.00 8.40 8.40 30.00 0.52% 23.67% 116 372 1524 98 32 15 2.07 10-D16 0.00 10.00 10.00 30.00 0.54% 24.31% 111 366 1441 90 36 17 1.98 10-D18 0.00 28.00 28.00 30.00 0.52% 24.76% 114 342 1431 85 42 18 1.80 10-D22 0.00 5.60 5.60 30.00 0.89% 27.89% 114 654 2441 155 28 19 3.43 10-D24 0.00 4.50 4.50 30.00 0.78% 27.43% 106 552 2154 131 36 18 2.86 Weighted Average 90.60 0.58% 24.91% 112 389 1,600 99 37 17 2.10

Table 2 - Drill assay results from the 2010 geotechnical - geochemical diamond drill holes in the upper Hill Deposit. Weighted averages were calculated by length × assay / total length per interval, as stated.

Diamond Drill Hole Sampling Parameters

Sampling over the 10 diamond holes was taken over random intervals for the 10 diamond drill holes with reference to geotechnical and stratigraphical measurements.

Collar data : All collar locations, RLs, azimuths, dips, and hole lengths have been presented in Table 1 of the report.

: All collar locations, RLs, azimuths, dips, and hole lengths have been presented in Table 1 of the report. Assay data : Table 2 in the report provides the full suite of weighted average downhole assay results for TREO, HREO, Ga2O3, and other elements.

: Table 2 in the report provides the full suite of weighted average downhole assay results for TREO, HREO, Ga2O3, and other elements. True widths : All drill holes are vertical (-90°) through sub-horizontal mineralized layers, so intersections are true widths.

: All drill holes are vertical (-90°) through sub-horizontal mineralized layers, so intersections are true widths. No cut-off grades or metal equivalents were applied. All assays are reported at face value.

or were applied. All assays are reported at face value. Weighted averages were calculated by length × assay / total length per interval, as stated.





Figure 4. Location of the 2010 Diamond drill holes within the Hill Deposit

Gallium and Outstanding TREO and HREO identified in the upper layer

The reported range of gallium oxide (Ga2O3) of 80 ppm to 140 ppm from the ten drill holes in the Hill Deposit is notable, particularly for a bulk-tonnage alkaline intrusive system. While not typically the primary economic driver in REE deposits, gallium at this concentration exceeds average crustal abundance (~17 ppm Ga), making it anomalous and potentially significant. It is commonly recovered as a by-product of bauxite or zinc processing, but occurrences in syenitic rocks or eudialyte-hosted REE systems are less common and commercially interesting.

The gallium oxide results at this concentration may justify metallurgical evaluation for potential recovery as a minor by-product from eudialyte. If gallium is hosted within eudialyte, it may report to the eudialyte concentrate and be extractable downstream.

Gallium is on multiple national critical minerals lists (e.g., EU, US, Australia), enhancing the strategic appeal of Tanbreez.

(e.g., EU, US, Australia), enhancing the strategic appeal of Tanbreez. TREO range from 0.29% to 0.89%, with 27% HREO is significant because it represents a higher grade than previously reported for the upper zone.

The drilling results for Diamond Hole A1-24 were:

0.47%TREO (including 27% averaged heavy rare earth (HREO),

1.82% ZrO 2 "zircon oxide",

"zircon oxide", 131ppm Ta 2 O "tantalum pentoxide",

O "tantalum pentoxide", 1,852ppm Nb 2 O 5 "niobium pentoxide",

O "niobium pentoxide", 394ppm HfO 2 "hafnium oxide",

"hafnium oxide", 102ppm Ga 2 O 3 "gallium oxide".

Figure 5. 2010 Drilling Camp. Hill Deposit area

Figure 11. The layered Ilimaussaq intrusion, host of the Tanbreez Project hosted by the kakortokite in the centred and Fjord and Hill Zone 45MT Mineral Resource Estimate Deposits with respective Inferred and Indicated minerals for Eudialyte resource estimates.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Fjord and Hill Zone Deposits and drillhole intersections projects the current and potential mineralization through the kakortokite host rock.

The Mineral resource estimate was compiled by A Maynard and Associates in 2016 for then owner of Tanbreez Rimbal P/L and reviewed by Mr George Karageorge as the Competent Person for the Company 28 March 2025.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

