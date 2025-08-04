Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: 812820 | ISIN: GB0033057794 | Ticker-Symbol: 3HQ
04.08.25 | 08:06
04.08.2025 16:34 Uhr
Dialight Celebrates Inauguration of New Penang Facility in Malaysia

New Site Unites Product Lines and Strengthens Global Growth Strategy in APAC

PENANG, Malaysia, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dialight (LSE: DIA), a global leader in industrial LED lighting and opto-electronic LED technology, proudly announces the official inauguration of its new manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The event, taking place on August 12, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy and its commitment to long-term investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Dialight Celebrates Inauguration of New Penang Facility in Malaysia

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The new plant consolidates the production of Dialight's Solid State Lighting (SSL) and Optoelectronics (OE) product lines into a single, streamlined facility. By uniting operations, Dialight aims to harness synergies across both product groups to drive process improvements, operational efficiency, and enhanced service for its global customer base.

"This is more than just a new facility; it's a strategic hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth," said Steve Blair, CEO of Dialight, who will be attending the event alongside Rizwan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer, and key Malaysian government officials. "Our presence in Penang is central to supporting our customers around the world, particularly in the growing APAC market."

The new facility reflects Dialight's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, delivering a reduced environmental footprint while continuing to support customers with the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The inauguration is set to host distinguished guests from the Malaysian state government, alongside representatives from Dialight's customer, supplier, and manufacturing partner networks.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in industrial LED lighting and opto-electronic LED technology, with over 50 years of LED-only expertise.

Media Contact:

Parrot PR & Marketing

press@parrotprandmarketing.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.