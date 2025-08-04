BST Global Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global AEC Project Management Company of the Year Award for Excellence in Market Leadership and Digital Transformation

Market-leading innovation, AI-enabled project intelligence, and a customer-first approach are transforming the AEC project management industry.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that BST Global has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Award in the architecture, engineering, and consulting (AEC) project management industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, performance, and customer impact. This top honor recognizes BST Global's leadership in transforming the AEC project management landscape through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric business model.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. BST Global excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with emerging AEC market demands-such as increasing project complexity and skilled workforce shortages-while executing them with scale and precision.

Guided by a long-term strategy focused on digital transformation and customer satisfaction, BST Global has reshaped how AEC firms manage project performance. With AEC companies facing industry-wide challenges-from rising material costs and labor shortages to increasingly remote operations and outdated legacy systems-BST Global delivers intuitive, AI-powered solutions that reduce complexity, improve decision making, and increase productivity.

Innovation remains at the core of BST Global's approach. The company's AI-enabled project intelligence platform includes BST Insights, which leverages more than 35 discrete digital signals to provide real-time visibility into project health using net labor multiplier (NLM) as a predictive KPI.

"BST Insights predicts outcomes with a 95% or higher accuracy rate for qualified projects, enabling project managers and project directors to make meaningful changes to how their projects are resourced in real time, for example, identifying roles that can be staffed more cost effectively to better align with the economic footprint of the project," said Lynda Stadtmueller, Associate Partner, Information & Communications Technology, Frost & Sullivan.

BST Global also introduced BST Connect, a cloud-based iPaaS launched in 2024. It integrates seamlessly with systems such as Oracle CX and Microsoft Dynamics, enabling enterprise-wide connectivity.

"Earning this honor from Frost & Sullivan reflects the transformative work our team and our clients are doing together to redefine project management in the AEC industry," said Eileen M. Canady, Chief Marketing Officer at BST Global. "We're proud to lead with innovation-infusing AI and real-time insights into project delivery-while never losing sight of what matters most: enabling our clients to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive environment."

BST Global's consumer-grade mobile applications and Waze-inspired user interface reduce training time and accelerate user adoption. Whether clients are migrating from on-premises solutions or embracing BST Global's latest cloud-native platforms, the company supports them with tailored implementation, data migration, and ongoing reporting services to ensure a smooth, effective transition.

Frost & Sullivan commends BST Global for setting the standard in market responsiveness, ecosystem collaboration, and customer experience. The company's launch of the AI + Data Consortium in October 2024 further demonstrates its commitment to advancing the AEC industry through collective benchmarking and standard setting.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The honor recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

About BST Global

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligence solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

