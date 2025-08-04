Stereo Furniture Announces Partnership With Kvadrat as a Select Vendor for Debut Collection

Bringing Danish textile excellence to bold, functional furniture design

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Stereo Furniture, a new brand within the premium mid-tier modern furniture space, is proud to announce its partnership with Kvadrat, the renowned Danish textile innovator, as a select vendor for the release of its debut collection.

Known globally for its commitment to longevity, sustainability, and elevated design, Kvadrat has long been a trusted partner to some of the world's leading designers and architectural firms. Stereo joins a distinguished roster of collaborators integrating Kvadrat's industry-defining textiles into distinctive, high-quality products.

"Our pieces are meant to be lived with - to be in, on, and around," says Matt Daines, co-founder of Stereo. "They're compelling, yet functional, and stand-alone beautiful. Kvadrat's bold textures and rich colorways add depth and durability to that story. They allow us to stay true to our design ethos - fun, functional, and lasting - while giving our customers access to an internationally renowned textile house."

Stereo Furniture launched with a clear mission: to reclaim the individual furniture piece as an anchor of expression - not simply a contributor to mood or atmosphere. As an online, direct-to-consumer brand stereofurniture.com is the place to explore the collection, make purchases, and learn more about their process and team.

Stereo's debut collection, made in the U.S., showcases their unique aesthetic - compelling, bold silhouettes paired with Kvadrat's sustainably produced, tactile upholstery. Together, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to quality, longevity, and the emotional resonance of everyday objects.

Kvadrat's textiles are manufactured to the highest environmental standards and have become synonymous with innovation and timelessness - an ideal complement to Stereo's belief that furniture should hold the room.

