Montag, 04.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspira Financial Announces Former WTW and Aetna Executive Debby Moorman as EVP, Head of Health and Benefits

Investment in experienced consumer-directed healthcare leadership signals the next chapter of growth and innovation for the company's health and benefits portfolio.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Inspira Financial is proud to announce the appointment of Debby Moorman as Executive Vice President, Head of Health and Benefits. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare and employee benefits sectors, Moorman most recently served as the North America Practice Leader for Health & Benefits for Willis Towers Watson (WTW). Prior to WTW, she spent over 20 years at Aetna in a variety of leadership and sales roles including Senior Vice President of Strategy & Innovation.

Debby Moorman

Debby Moorman

In her new role, Moorman will lead Inspira's efforts to advance innovation and service excellence across its health benefits portfolio, including legacy Inspira and PayFlex portfolios, the integration of First Dollar, and the launch of the next-generation platform. Her appointment underscores the company's commitment to empowering working Americans to make more educated healthcare spending and savings decisions through smarter, more accessible consumer-directed healthcare solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Debby to the Inspira leadership team," said Matt Marek, President of Inspira Financial. "Her expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to invest in solutions that simplify healthcare spending and improve outcomes for individuals and families."

Moorman expressed enthusiasm about joining Inspira at a pivotal time of transformation:

"I've spent my career helping organizations navigate change in the health benefits space, and I can confidently say Inspira is poised to make a meaningful impact," said Moorman. "Their focus on health literacy and enabling smarter financial decisions is both timely and inspiring, and critical in achieving better outcomes for all."

Debby holds an MBA from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Marketing from Florida State University. She is a member of the Board of Governors for the FSU College of Business.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

Learn more at InspiraFinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

###

Contact Information

Casey Burke
Public Relations Manager
casey.burke@inspirafinancial.com

.

SOURCE: Inspira Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-financial-announces-former-wtw-and-aetna-executive-debby-moo-1056095

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
