Prefabricated Access Control Portals Expand Panel Built's Security Offerings

Panel Built, Inc. has introduced Prefabricated Access Control Portals, modular turnstile units designed to enhance facility security by managing entry to restricted areas.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Panel Built, Inc., a trusted manufacturer of modular buildings , is expanding its lineup of facility security solutions with the launch of Prefabricated Access Control Portals. Designed to manage and monitor entry into restricted areas, these pre-assembled turnstile units combine durable, flexible construction with modern access control systems.

Access Control



With years of experience manufacturing guard booths, ballistic-rated buildings, and SCIFs for military and government use, Panel Built has long supported secure facility needs. The new Prefabricated Access Control Portals build on that experience, offering flexible, purpose-built solutions that combine safety with ease of integration.

"We build our modular structures to be tough while also flexible and easy to deploy," said [Insert Name], [Insert Title] at Panel Built. "These access turnstiles give our customers a turnkey way to manage access across a wide range of sites and industries."

Key features of Panel Built's Prefabricated Access Control Portals include:

Factory-Assembled Design - Each unit arrives ready to install, complete with pre-wired electrical and integration-ready support for access control systems.

Flexible Configurations - Available with turnstiles in single- or multi-lane formats, with options for turnstile shelters , climate control, and access control technologies.

Modular Integration - Easily integrates with other Panel Built structures like guard booths , vestibules, or SCIFs to create a full access control station.

Ballistic Protection Options - Choose from UL-752, NIJ, and STANAG ballistic ratings for high-security environments.

Custom Look & Finish - Offered in a variety of colors and finishes to match your existing facility or brand.

From data centers to defense sites, these new access portals help organizations manage fence-line security, protecting people and property-all with the speed and reliability of modular construction.

To learn more about Panel Built's Prefabricated Access Control Portals or request a quote, visit https://www.panelbuilt.com or contact the team at info@panelbuilt.com.

