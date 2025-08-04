Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prefabricated Access Control Portals Expand Panel Built's Security Offerings

Panel Built, Inc. has introduced Prefabricated Access Control Portals, modular turnstile units designed to enhance facility security by managing entry to restricted areas.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / Panel Built, Inc., a trusted manufacturer of modular buildings, is expanding its lineup of facility security solutions with the launch of Prefabricated Access Control Portals. Designed to manage and monitor entry into restricted areas, these pre-assembled turnstile units combine durable, flexible construction with modern access control systems.

Access Control

Access Control

With years of experience manufacturing guard booths, ballistic-rated buildings, and SCIFs for military and government use, Panel Built has long supported secure facility needs. The new Prefabricated Access Control Portals build on that experience, offering flexible, purpose-built solutions that combine safety with ease of integration.

"We build our modular structures to be tough while also flexible and easy to deploy," said [Insert Name], [Insert Title] at Panel Built. "These access turnstiles give our customers a turnkey way to manage access across a wide range of sites and industries."

Key features of Panel Built's Prefabricated Access Control Portals include:

Factory-Assembled Design - Each unit arrives ready to install, complete with pre-wired electrical and integration-ready support for access control systems.

Flexible Configurations - Available with turnstiles in single- or multi-lane formats, with options for turnstile shelters, climate control, and access control technologies.

Modular Integration - Easily integrates with other Panel Built structures like guard booths, vestibules, or SCIFs to create a full access control station.

Ballistic Protection Options - Choose from UL-752, NIJ, and STANAG ballistic ratings for high-security environments.

Custom Look & Finish - Offered in a variety of colors and finishes to match your existing facility or brand.

From data centers to defense sites, these new access portals help organizations manage fence-line security, protecting people and property-all with the speed and reliability of modular construction.

To learn more about Panel Built's Prefabricated Access Control Portals or request a quote, visit https://www.panelbuilt.com or contact the team at info@panelbuilt.com.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

.

SOURCE: Panel Built



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/prefabricated-access-control-portals-expand-panel-builts-security-offe-1056161

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.