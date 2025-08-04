The "Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Attend this interactive course to gain a valuable introduction to pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and key responsibilities, essential for those in support or interactive roles.
Navigating the complexities of regulatory processes, particularly in the context of evolving legislation, can be challenging. This is where an understanding of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs is important.
This interactive course is designed for professionals in support or interactive roles, offering a valuable introduction to pharmaceutical regulatory affairs and their key responsibilities.
Participants will gain an overview of current and proposed changes to EU legislation and regulatory procedures necessary to register products in the EU and the regulatory activities required to maintain products on the market. The UK is no longer a member of the EU but interactions and collaboration with the EU and other regulatory agencies for obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK will be discussed.
This course aims to enhance understanding of the role of regulatory affairs, enabling support staff to perform more effectively and efficiently.
Interactive discussion sessions and practical case studies will help to consolidate learning, providing attendees with the skills and knowledge to be effective in their roles within the pharmaceutical industry.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the background of EU law regulations, directives and guidelines
- Gain an understanding of the Common Technical Document
- Discuss how to apply for a marketing authorisation in the EU via the centralised, decentralised and mutual recognition procedures
- Clarify post-authorisation obligations pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals
- Contribute to your Continuing Professional Development (CPD)
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course is designed for personnel wishing to gain an understanding of regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical industry, including:
- Administrators
- Assistants
- Support Staff
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Current EU legislation
- Background
- Proposed changes to EU legislation
- The Internet
- Other sources
Drug Development
- Pharmaceutical R&D
- Non-clinical tests
- Clinical studies Phase I to IV
Clinical trials in Europe
Seeking scientific advice in Europe
Marketing Authorisations
- Types of and categories for marketing authorisations
Overview of the structure and content of a CTD
Procedures for Marketing Authorisation in the EU
EU centralised procedures
- The EMA
- The Centralised Procedure (CP)
- Referral and arbitration
Day 2
Non-centralised procedures for marketing authorisation in the EU and in the UK
- Co-ordination Group
- Decentralised procedure (DCP)
- Mutual recognition procedure (MRP)
- National procedures
- Procedures in the UK
Abridged applications and generics
- Types and requirements
Product life cycle; post-approval
Parallel trade
Post-authorisation obligations
Pharmacovigilance
Licence variations
- Types and timelines
Extensions
Renewals
Sunset clause
Managing and supporting a regulatory affairs department
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gca236
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250804387731/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900