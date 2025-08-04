Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

A copy of the 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements, including the Notice of AGM, and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

These documents are also available on the website: www.aberforth.co.uk

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

End