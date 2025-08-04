Anzeige
Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group has completed the acquisition of Capelon

As of today, Fagerhult Group has completed the acquisition of the technology company Capelon, the market leader in smart outdoor lighting in Sweden. Capelon's open IoT platform strengthen the Group's offering in connected and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Habo, 4 August 2025

For more information, please contact:

Contacts
Bodil Sonesson
CEO
Mobile: +46 722 23 76 02
Email: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

About us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 14 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure. All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

