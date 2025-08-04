The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health Receives an International Award at the 25th ORP Conference in Colombia

The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) participated in the 25th Annual Conference of the International ORP Foundation (Occupational Risk Prevention), held from July 31 to August 1, 2025, in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. The ORP Conference is one of the most prominent international events dedicated to occupational safety and health in South America.

CARTAGENA, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2025 / The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) participated in the 25th Annual Conference of the International ORP Foundation (Occupational Risk Prevention), held from July 31 to August 1, 2025, in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. The ORP Conference is one of the most prominent international events dedicated to occupational safety and health in South America.

NCOSH was represented by its Secretary-General, Eng. Majed bin Ibrahim Alfuwaiz, who shared Saudi Arabia's experience in advancing its occupational safety and health ecosystem. The presentation highlighted key national initiatives and achievements in line with the objectives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

At the conclusion of the conference, Eng. Alfuwaiz accepted the "ORP Recognition 2025" award on behalf of the Council. This prestigious international award is presented annually by the ORP Foundation to organizations that have demonstrated impactful efforts in promoting safe and healthy workplaces.

This recognition marks a milestone in NCOSH's efforts to strengthen the culture of occupational safety and health in the Kingdom, through coordination with national stakeholders and the adoption of global best practices in pursuit of Vision 2030 objectives.

This achievement stands as a distinguished addition to Saudi Arabia's international record, placing NCOSH alongside renowned institutions that have previously received this award, including International Labour Organization (ILO), International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH), World Health Organization (WHO), Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH UK), International Social Security Association (ISSA) and German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV)

On this occasion, Eng. Majed Alfuwaiz expressed his pride in this national achievement, stating that it was made possible-first by the grace of Allah, then through the continuous support of the Kingdom's leadership and the guidance of His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), who chairs the Council, along with His Excellency the Vice Minister of HRSD. Their leadership has been instrumental in enabling NCOSH to fulfill its mission effectively.

He also extended his gratitude to the NCOSH Secretariat and all those who contributed to the Council's initiatives. He affirmed the Council's continued commitment to enhancing worker protection and achieving sustainable institutional excellence in this vital field

