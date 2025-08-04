Extraordinary Brands Acquires CycleBar and Rumble, Cementing Its Status as a Premier Health & Wellness Franchisor

Strategic Acquisition Adds Leading Cycling & Boxing Brands to Portfolio, Empowering Franchisees with Shared Services & Operational Excellence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary Brands , a leading health and wellness franchisor dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build, scale, and thrive in the boutique fitness industry, has announced the acquisition of two high-profile fitness brands, CycleBar and Rumble, from Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF). With this move, Extraordinary Brands now owns and operates four distinct and in-demand modalities: cycling, boxing, rowing, and barre.

This latest acquisition builds on Extraordinary Brands' 2024 purchase of Row House, marking a transformative expansion and signaling a new era for both the company and the fitness industry at large.

"This is more than an acquisition; it's a defining moment," said Paul Flick, CEO of Extraordinary Brands. "We're bringing together well-loved brands with untapped potential and pairing them with a platform designed to elevate every franchisee. We now offer consistency, support, and shared services across a diversified portfolio, something truly unique in boutique fitness."

A Platform Built for Growth

By uniting CycleBar and Rumble under its growing portfolio, Extraordinary Brands further establishes itself as the go-to franchisor for ambitious, multi-unit and multi-brand operators. With a shared services infrastructure, including centralized marketing, streamlined operations, and unified franchise business coaching, the company is redefining what it means to be a franchise partner in wellness.

"Our operations are consistent across brands, our marketing team supports the entire portfolio, and our franchise business coaches are boots on the ground helping owners succeed," said Marley Delaney, Director of Marketing at Extraordinary Brands. "This is how we help franchisees not only achieve sustainable growth, but scale."

Revitalizing Brands with a Long-Term Vision

Extraordinary Brands' approach is rooted in listening and partnership. The company's leadership, including newly promoted Chief Operating Officer, Katy Richardson , brings firsthand experience as founders and operators.

"This acquisition is an opportunity to invest where it matters most - in our franchisees," said Katy. "We're focused on listening, learning what drives each brand's strength, and delivering the tools needed to grow studio performance and long-term value."

Early feedback from CycleBar and Rumble franchisees points to a consistent theme: trust. Extraordinary Brands is addressing that head-on by prioritizing transparency, franchise profitability, and collaborative planning.

"Our North Star is franchisee profitability," Paul added. "That means stable leadership, open communications, and systems that help owners run stronger businesses. These are more than just changes; they're long-overdue course corrections."

Looking Ahead

In the coming months, Extraordinary Brands will work closely with franchisees to reduce fixed overhead, build cohesive brand strategy, and optimize programming to strengthen the member experience. With a 2026 vision already in the works, the company is focused on building sustainable, long-term success for every brand in its portfolio.

"This isn't just a transaction; it's a long-term commitment," Katy emphasized. "We're serious about the future of boutique fitness, and these acquisitions put an exclamation point on that."

With these strategic additions, Extraordinary Brands solidifies its position as the premier partner for fitness entrepreneurs across the U.S. and sets the stage for the next chapter in boutique wellness franchising.

About Extraordinary Brands

Founded by Paul Flick in 2022, Extraordinary Brands is a multi-brand franchisor platform specializing in boutique fitness and wellness concepts. The company empowers entrepreneurs to launch, scale, and grow standout studio brands through a shared services model and operational consistency. Its expanding portfolio now includes CycleBar (indoor cycling), Rumble (boxing-inspired group fitness), Row House (rowing-based HIIT), and Neighborhood Barre (barre). Extraordinary Brands continues to pursue growth across Pilates, spin, HIIT, barre, and recovery verticals, with a focus on franchisee success and long-term brand revitalization. Visit www.extraordinarybrands.com to learn more.

