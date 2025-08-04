Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

4 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 813.982p. The highest price paid per share was 817.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 811.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,780,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,517,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

558

816.200

16:06:08

531

816.000

16:05:00

537

815.800

16:01:26

677

814.800

15:59:53

551

813.600

15:56:14

567

814.400

15:50:51

496

814.600

15:47:42

6

815.200

15:43:30

470

815.200

15:43:30

502

815.000

15:40:49

406

815.000

15:36:37

66

815.000

15:36:37

8

815.000

15:36:37

36

814.400

15:35:22

30

814.400

15:35:22

84

814.400

15:35:22

36

814.400

15:35:22

406

815.000

15:34:23

132

815.000

15:34:23

526

815.000

15:30:23

564

814.800

15:25:27

547

814.800

15:22:32

45

814.000

15:19:52

45

814.000

15:19:52

45

814.000

15:19:52

45

814.000

15:19:52

48

814.000

15:19:52

46

814.000

15:19:52

38

814.000

15:19:52

516

813.200

15:16:46

536

813.000

15:15:01

567

813.200

15:08:53

17

813.000

15:07:50

452

813.400

15:01:34

48

813.400

15:01:34

61

813.200

15:01:34

461

813.200

15:01:34

42

813.600

15:01:23

473

813.600

15:01:23

44

813.400

14:58:41

38

813.400

14:58:31

88

813.400

14:58:31

505

813.200

14:56:19

556

813.400

14:52:19

479

814.000

14:49:15

29

813.800

14:46:58

131

813.800

14:46:58

471

813.800

14:45:30

406

813.400

14:44:00

483

812.800

14:40:05

470

812.800

14:36:56

406

813.000

14:35:59

463

812.600

14:33:08

35

813.400

14:29:31

98

813.400

14:29:31

178

813.400

14:29:31

42

813.400

14:29:31

464

813.000

14:27:49

466

812.800

14:22:49

74

813.200

14:20:43

252

813.200

14:20:43

550

813.200

14:20:43

513

812.600

14:06:30

337

813.400

14:02:12

173

813.400

14:02:05

494

814.000

13:55:07

100

812.200

13:53:41

485

811.800

13:52:00

9

811.600

13:46:35

525

811.600

13:46:35

525

812.000

13:43:37

513

812.000

13:35:28

225

811.400

13:30:02

170

811.400

13:30:02

165

811.400

13:30:02

543

811.400

13:30:02

566

811.200

13:16:00

450

812.000

13:10:09

61

812.000

13:10:09

517

812.800

13:00:07

527

813.800

12:54:58

477

813.200

12:47:00

530

813.200

12:42:01

477

812.800

12:36:02

528

812.600

12:30:00

17

812.600

12:29:50

477

812.400

12:20:21

94

812.200

12:09:51

473

812.200

12:09:51

210

812.200

12:00:56

271

812.200

12:00:56

559

812.200

11:55:43

532

812.000

11:46:15

443

813.000

11:38:05

7

813.000

11:38:05

97

813.000

11:38:05

545

812.800

11:32:52

535

812.600

11:21:23

406

813.400

11:11:40

557

815.400

11:07:11

532

815.200

10:57:13

480

816.000

10:51:17

524

816.800

10:46:39

500

817.400

10:41:20

840

817.800

10:41:20

494

816.600

10:23:17

553

816.800

10:16:38

560

817.600

10:16:35

178

816.400

10:08:41

311

816.400

10:08:41

545

816.600

10:03:00

550

816.800

09:57:38

476

816.800

09:50:19

560

816.400

09:43:36

540

816.600

09:42:39

540

816.400

09:39:15

262

814.600

09:27:17

230

814.600

09:27:17

476

814.000

09:25:15

486

814.800

09:17:58

481

815.400

09:16:06

482

814.000

09:06:10

496

814.200

09:01:30

537

813.800

08:57:14

563

813.800

08:57:14

542

812.800

08:47:16

562

811.200

08:36:51

151

811.400

08:29:13

406

811.400

08:29:13

510

811.800

08:29:13

496

813.000

08:19:00

491

814.400

08:15:56

474

813.600

08:12:41

507

813.200

08:09:08

471

815.000

08:05:05

568

814.200

08:03:26

544

815.400

08:01:55


