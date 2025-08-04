Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
4 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 813.982p. The highest price paid per share was 817.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 811.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,780,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,517,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
558
816.200
16:06:08
531
816.000
16:05:00
537
815.800
16:01:26
677
814.800
15:59:53
551
813.600
15:56:14
567
814.400
15:50:51
496
814.600
15:47:42
6
815.200
15:43:30
470
815.200
15:43:30
502
815.000
15:40:49
406
815.000
15:36:37
66
815.000
15:36:37
8
815.000
15:36:37
36
814.400
15:35:22
30
814.400
15:35:22
84
814.400
15:35:22
36
814.400
15:35:22
406
815.000
15:34:23
132
815.000
15:34:23
526
815.000
15:30:23
564
814.800
15:25:27
547
814.800
15:22:32
45
814.000
15:19:52
45
814.000
15:19:52
45
814.000
15:19:52
45
814.000
15:19:52
48
814.000
15:19:52
46
814.000
15:19:52
38
814.000
15:19:52
516
813.200
15:16:46
536
813.000
15:15:01
567
813.200
15:08:53
17
813.000
15:07:50
452
813.400
15:01:34
48
813.400
15:01:34
61
813.200
15:01:34
461
813.200
15:01:34
42
813.600
15:01:23
473
813.600
15:01:23
44
813.400
14:58:41
38
813.400
14:58:31
88
813.400
14:58:31
505
813.200
14:56:19
556
813.400
14:52:19
479
814.000
14:49:15
29
813.800
14:46:58
131
813.800
14:46:58
471
813.800
14:45:30
406
813.400
14:44:00
483
812.800
14:40:05
470
812.800
14:36:56
406
813.000
14:35:59
463
812.600
14:33:08
35
813.400
14:29:31
98
813.400
14:29:31
178
813.400
14:29:31
42
813.400
14:29:31
464
813.000
14:27:49
466
812.800
14:22:49
74
813.200
14:20:43
252
813.200
14:20:43
550
813.200
14:20:43
513
812.600
14:06:30
337
813.400
14:02:12
173
813.400
14:02:05
494
814.000
13:55:07
100
812.200
13:53:41
485
811.800
13:52:00
9
811.600
13:46:35
525
811.600
13:46:35
525
812.000
13:43:37
513
812.000
13:35:28
225
811.400
13:30:02
170
811.400
13:30:02
165
811.400
13:30:02
543
811.400
13:30:02
566
811.200
13:16:00
450
812.000
13:10:09
61
812.000
13:10:09
517
812.800
13:00:07
527
813.800
12:54:58
477
813.200
12:47:00
530
813.200
12:42:01
477
812.800
12:36:02
528
812.600
12:30:00
17
812.600
12:29:50
477
812.400
12:20:21
94
812.200
12:09:51
473
812.200
12:09:51
210
812.200
12:00:56
271
812.200
12:00:56
559
812.200
11:55:43
532
812.000
11:46:15
443
813.000
11:38:05
7
813.000
11:38:05
97
813.000
11:38:05
545
812.800
11:32:52
535
812.600
11:21:23
406
813.400
11:11:40
557
815.400
11:07:11
532
815.200
10:57:13
480
816.000
10:51:17
524
816.800
10:46:39
500
817.400
10:41:20
840
817.800
10:41:20
494
816.600
10:23:17
553
816.800
10:16:38
560
817.600
10:16:35
178
816.400
10:08:41
311
816.400
10:08:41
545
816.600
10:03:00
550
816.800
09:57:38
476
816.800
09:50:19
560
816.400
09:43:36
540
816.600
09:42:39
540
816.400
09:39:15
262
814.600
09:27:17
230
814.600
09:27:17
476
814.000
09:25:15
486
814.800
09:17:58
481
815.400
09:16:06
482
814.000
09:06:10
496
814.200
09:01:30
537
813.800
08:57:14
563
813.800
08:57:14
542
812.800
08:47:16
562
811.200
08:36:51
151
811.400
08:29:13
406
811.400
08:29:13
510
811.800
08:29:13
496
813.000
08:19:00
491
814.400
08:15:56
474
813.600
08:12:41
507
813.200
08:09:08
471
815.000
08:05:05
568
814.200
08:03:26
544
815.400
08:01:55