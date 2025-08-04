Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Mike Balfour
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
b)
LEI
54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
GB00B62Z3C74
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 2,063 ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Mr Balfour's total holding is 65,000 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025/08/04
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
020 7961 4240