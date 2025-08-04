Anzeige
04.08.2025
Digile Technologies Ltd: John Hinshaw Joins Digile as Strategic Advisor & Mentor to Accelerate AI-Led Growth and Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digile, a leading digital transformation and AI solutions company headquartered in Singapore, announced the appointment of John M. Hinshaw as a Strategic Advisor. A seasoned global executive with over three decades of leadership at Fortune 100 companies - including Verizon Wireless, Boeing, Hewlett-Packard, and HSBC - Hinshaw brings a wealth of expertise in technology, operations, governance, and business transformation.

Digile brings in John Hinshaw as a Strategic Advisor & Mentor. John seen here standing with Ravi Koka (CEO) and Raghunath Reddy (COO)

Over the course of his career, Hinshaw has held roles such as Group COO at HSBC, EVP of Technology and Operations at HP, CIO at Boeing, and SVP at Verizon Wireless. He currently serves on multiple public company boards and is a member of the Global Advisory Council at ServiceNow - where he first met the Digile team during their flagship Knowledge conference in Las Vegas.

"What drew me to Digile was not just their deep platform capabilities in ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Oracle, but their entrepreneurial mindset and agility," said Hinshaw. "Their ability to help customers navigate both day-to-day operational challenges and forward-looking AI transformation puts them in a unique position. With a strong foundation in Asia and growing global reach, Digile is poised to make a significant impact."

As an advisor, Hinshaw will help guide Digile's strategy across three core dimensions: deepening customer value, expanding partnerships in the enterprise ecosystem, and identifying next-gen capabilities in AI, data, and quantum computing. With proven experience leading multi-billion-dollar operations and transformation programs, Hinshaw's counsel is expected to catalyze Digile's evolution into a trusted AI transformation partner for enterprises worldwide.

"John's experience is unparalleled," said Ravi Koka, CEO of Digile. "He has led digital and operational change at the highest levels and understands both the complexity and opportunity in today's technology landscape. We are honored to have him onboard and excited for what lies ahead."

Hinshaw emphasized that success in this new chapter will be measured not only by Digile's growth but by its ability to deliver lasting value to clients. "In every role I've held, I've sought out partners who were not just capable but collaborative - who could grow with the business. Digile is exactly that kind of company," he said.

About Digile

Founded in 2015, Digile is a Singapore-headquartered Digital & AI Technology Consulting company. Backed by Nomura, Digile offers end-to-end transformation services, helping enterprises modernize infrastructure, drive innovation, and scale with agility.

To learn more, visit: www.digile.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743350/Image__10.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/john-hinshaw-joins-digile-as-strategic-advisor--mentor-to-accelerate-ai-led-growth-and-global-expansion-302520798.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
