Access Advance LLC today announced an extension of its Founding Licensee incentive program for the Video Distribution Patent (VDP) Pool through September 30, 2025. The incentive program, which originally concluded on June 30, 2025, offers significant savings in royalty payments for video streaming providers seeking comprehensive video codec licensing coverage across HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 technologies. The VDP Pool Licensors have approved this extension to give potential Licensees additional time to qualify for the Founding Licensee benefits.

Founding Licensees will receive a 25% reduction in standard royalty rates and a complete waiver of back royalties through 2024. The extension gives potential licensees an additional period to qualify for these benefits by signing a license. The extension responds to continued market interest from video distributors evaluating the VDP Pool's one-stop licensing solution following the recent announcement of major industry participants including ByteDance, Kuaishou, NTT Docomo, and Tencent joining as Licensees of the VDP Pool.

"The strong initial response to our VDP Pool launch demonstrates the market's need for simplified video codec licensing," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "By extending these Founding Licensee benefits, we're providing additional time for video streaming providers to evaluate how the VDP Pool can simplify and optimize their patent licensing while delivering meaningful savings in royalty payments. Some companies have asked us to extend the qualifying date for Founding Licensee incentives to December 31, 2025, but the Licensors have not yet made a decision about that request."

Interested companies are encouraged to promptly contact Access Advance at licensing@accessadvance.com and lock in the Founding Licensee incentives before the current September 30, 2025 deadline.

About Access Advance: Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 27,500 patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the VDP Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.

