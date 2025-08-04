Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2025

Between 28 July 2025 and 1 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 550,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
28 July 2025
110,000
334.7236
36,819,596.00
29 July 2025
110,000
334.5366
36,799,026.00
30 July 2025
110,000
336.0477
36,965,247.00
31 July 2025
110,000
334.6163
36,807,793.00
1 Augst 2025
110,000
322.5168
35,476,848.00
Total accumulated
550,000
332.4882
182,868,510.00
Total accumulated
1,210,000
332.9227
402,836,412.00
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 1 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued
1,234,611,900
496,056
1,235,107,956
Number of shares
59,132,610
-
59,132,610
Number of outstanding
1,175,479,290
496,056
1,175,975,346
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31--2025,c4214422
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4214422/3599137.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release Q3 2025_w32
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4214422/88cbff05c43fd6db.pdf
EQT Transactions 20250728 to 20250801 1
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-31-2025-302520949.html